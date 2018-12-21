Ford County EMA coordinator could be hired in January

Paxton Emergency Management Agency volunteer Terry Whitebird takes orders during a Breakfast with Santa event sponsored by the Paxton EMA. Whitebird has reportedly expressed interest in filling the Ford County EMA coordinator position.

PAXTON — The Ford County Board is expected to vote next month on the hiring of a coordinator for the Ford County Emergency Management Agency — and possibly even an assistant coordinator.

“Both would be part-time jobs,” said Tom McQuinn of rural Paxton, chairman of the board’s personnel and insurance committee.

McQuinn said the board advertised the vacant EMA coordinator position but had only one applicant who the committee “felt was qualified for the position.”

The minutes from a committee meeting held last month noted that Buckley resident Terry Whitebird, who has been a volunteer for the Paxton EMA for several years, had expressed interest in the Ford County EMA job.

On Friday, McQuinn would neither confirm nor deny that Whitebird is the candidate the board will consider hiring in January. McQuinn was willing to say, however, that the candidate “has everything he needs to walk into the job,” is a grant writer and had “excellent references.”

The Ford County EMA position has been vacant since last June, when Dennis Higgins resigned.

“It’s not a 40-hour, seven-day-a-week kind of job,” McQuinn noted. “There will be times (the coordinator) will put in a lot of time, and there will be times he won’t. In the beginning, he’ll be doing a lot more because there’s a lot to this.”

Having a coordinator will allow the Ford County EMA to proceed with getting reaccredited by the state, McQuinn said.

“That is going to be the No. 1 plan is to get reaccredited with the state so the county does comply with everything,” McQuinn said.

If the Ford County EMA ends up being reaccredited, that will allow the Paxton EMA to obtain accreditation, too, McQuinn noted. The Paxton EMA has been working to become accredited for more than a year; however, its director, Ed Hanson, said he was told that “the county has to be accredited before we can be accredited.”

Meanwhile, McQuinn said he expects Ford County to eventually resume its meetings of its Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), too. LEPCs are required to develop an emergency response plan, review the plan at least annually and provide information about chemicals in the community to citizens.