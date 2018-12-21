There will be no Coffee & Conversation event at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City during December and January. Coffee & Conversation will resume at the church on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. The speaker will be Dr. Jim Meyer, a retired veterinarian and airplane pilot from Gibson City.



The Elliott Amvets will hold a mountain oyster fry at noon on the last Saturday of each month — Dec. 22, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27 and May 25. Meals cost $10 per person and include mountain oysters, gizzards and livers. For more information, people can call 217-419-0247.



The Foosland Sportmen’s Club will host splatterboard shoots on Jan. 1, Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14. Each splatterboard shoot starts at 8 a.m., with a cooked-to-order breakfast offered beforehand starting at 6 a.m. After each shoot, there will be an “Annie” tournament starting around 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be available for those staying for the “Annie” tournament. Also, on Jan. 1, a raffle will be conducted at 1 p.m. for a Kimber .45-caliber handgun.



The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held Dec. 21, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, will meet on Thursday evenings — Dec. 27 and Jan. 3 — during the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s. The meetings will run from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton. The group’s meetings are typically held every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library.



The Paxton Evangelical Covenant Church at 260 S. Union St. in Paxton is hosting a free Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. For more information or to arrange to have a ride to the church or a meal delivered to one’s home, people can call 217-379-3554 or 217-415-6376.



The American Lutheran Church at 905 E. First St. in Gibson City is hosting its 43rd annual Christmas Day Dinner at noon Tuesday, Dec. 25. The free meal includes turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetables, desserts and beverages. A free-will offering will be received. No tickets are necessary; however, reservations are requested by Friday, Dec. 14, to ensure there is enough food. To make a reservation, people can call the church office at 217-784-4841. People can also call the church office to arrange for home delivery if they are homebound and have no transportation. Callers should leave their name, the number in their party and a phone number. Those who are homebound should leave their address, and their meal will be delivered to them between noon and 2 p.m.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post is hosting a fried chicken, walleye and catfish fillet supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders are also available but are not all-you-can-eat. Children under age 10 eat for free when dining in with a parent.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and phone number.



The Ladies Aid society of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley will hold a chili and oyster soup luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, in the cafeteria at St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley. Sandwiches, homemade pie and cake will be served.





