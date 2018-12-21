PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Kandyce A. Eliason, 38, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at the intersection of Patton and American streets. Police pulled over Eliason’s 2006 Ford Freestyle after learning that the vehicle was registered to a person whose Illinois driver’s license was suspended. Upon arresting Eliason, police searched her vehicle and found drug paraphernalia in its center console. Her vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Diego T. Francisco, 40, of Champaign, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and ticketed for speeding during a traffic stop at 1:39 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Holmes Street. The traffic stop was initiated after police saw Francisco driving 54 mph in a 30-mph speed zone. The 2005 Toyota Corolla he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.