Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:



Felonies

• Rakeem R. Burris, 26, of Chicago, for burglary and retail theft (over $300).

• Benjamin A. Johnson, 22, of Gibson City, for manufacture/delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.

• Adam L. Durham, 24, of Gibson City, for two counts of possession/use of a weapon/firearm by a felon and one count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.

• David K. Miller, 36, no address listed, for violating an order of protection with a previous conviction for violating an order of protection.

• Randall T. West, 53, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery via strangulation.



Misdemeanors

• Timothy D. Carter, 23, of Stelle, for two counts of domestic battery.

• Matthew D. Hawk, 28, of Pesotum, for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Dawn R. Hobbs, 48, of Gibson City, for two counts of domestic battery.



Civil law violations

• Kandyce A. Eliason, 38, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Steven R. Kissack, 66, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Juan J. Gonzalez, 21, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Evan W. Chrohlster, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Briana L. Jackson, 30, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Diego T. Francisco, 40, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

• Aaliyah E. Coggswell, 19, of Flossmoor, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Nicholas M. Earl, 20, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Brenda L. Woodfork, 58, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Mehnoor Siddiqui, 21, of Roselle, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Kandyce A. Eliason, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Szymon Kaminski, 21, of Niles, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.



Small claims

• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michelle D. Knapp of Thawville.

• Bank of America vs. Keith Owen Davis of Paxton.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donfu Bu of Paxton.

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rita L. Green of Piper City.

• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kayla Lancaster of Paxton.

• Capital One Bank vs. Dodie L. Skinner of Paxton.

• Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Stephen Schnebly of Paxton.



Injunction

• Mark and Todd Wathen of Urbana vs. Walder Vacuflo Inc. of Paxton.