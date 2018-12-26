Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Felonies
• Rakeem R. Burris, 26, of Chicago, for burglary and retail theft (over $300).
• Benjamin A. Johnson, 22, of Gibson City, for manufacture/delivery of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis.
• Adam L. Durham, 24, of Gibson City, for two counts of possession/use of a weapon/firearm by a felon and one count of aggravated assault using a deadly weapon.
• David K. Miller, 36, no address listed, for violating an order of protection with a previous conviction for violating an order of protection.
• Randall T. West, 53, of Paxton, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery via strangulation.
Misdemeanors
• Timothy D. Carter, 23, of Stelle, for two counts of domestic battery.
• Matthew D. Hawk, 28, of Pesotum, for possession of 10 to 30 grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Dawn R. Hobbs, 48, of Gibson City, for two counts of domestic battery.
Civil law violations
• Kandyce A. Eliason, 38, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Steven R. Kissack, 66, of Milford, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Juan J. Gonzalez, 21, of Loda, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Evan W. Chrohlster, 18, of Naperville, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Briana L. Jackson, 30, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Diego T. Francisco, 40, of Champaign, for driving with no valid driver’s license and driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Elizabeth A. Hays, 26, of Colfax, for driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Aaliyah E. Coggswell, 19, of Flossmoor, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Nicholas M. Earl, 20, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Brenda L. Woodfork, 58, of Chicago, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Mehnoor Siddiqui, 21, of Roselle, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Kandyce A. Eliason, 38, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Szymon Kaminski, 21, of Niles, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
Small claims
• Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Michelle D. Knapp of Thawville.
• Bank of America vs. Keith Owen Davis of Paxton.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Donfu Bu of Paxton.
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rita L. Green of Piper City.
• Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Kayla Lancaster of Paxton.
• Capital One Bank vs. Dodie L. Skinner of Paxton.
• Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Stephen Schnebly of Paxton.
Injunction
• Mark and Todd Wathen of Urbana vs. Walder Vacuflo Inc. of Paxton.
