Alderman questions why signs were made without council's OK

By ROSS BROWN

bluehavanaross@gmail.com



GIBSON CITY — Despite Alderman Nelda Jordan’s disgust that a city worker ordered 80 aluminum signs to be made for members of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s state champion football team without first obtaining the city council’s approval, aldermen approved the $1,732 cost unanimously Wednesday night.

“People just can’t spend money without going through the council,” Jordan said. “That’s not right. But it’s all done now.”

According to City Superintendent Randy Stauffer, the city supplied the aluminum material for the signs, at a cost of $932, to Joe Durham of Signs of Success in Gibson City. Durham then put a vinyl wrap on the signs for a fee of $800, Stauffer said.

Stauffer said city employee Joe Buff had contacted Durham about the sign project and then finalized the order. Mayor Dan Dickey said he then contacted each alderman individually to obtain their feedback.

The cost amounted to $21.60 per sign, which was slightly more than the $19.56 it cost for the city to do the same after the GCMS High School football team won its first state championship in 2017, Stauffer said.

Dickey said the cost will come out of contingencies in the city’s administrative fund.

Jordan noted that after GCMS won its second straight state title last month, the council had only approved spending up to $125 for a wrap-around sign to be placed over the wooden Lighted Christmas Parade sign in front of the Subway restaurant, while only simply discussing the possibility of creating aluminum signs.

The 24-by-18-inch signs display “GCMS 2018 IHSA Class 2A Football State Champions Back 2 Back” in black lettering on a white background along with the Falcons logo and a football.



Other business

In other business Wednesday:

➜ The council unanimously approved the mayor’s nominations of Paul Phillips to the city’s swimming pool board. Phillips, a Gibson City resident for 12 years, works at Gibson Area Hospital as director of inpatient experience enhancement. He is also an associate pastor at Living Word Church in Roberts. He replaces a member of the pool board who recently resigned.

➜ The council unanimously approved the mayor’s nominations of Dave Crow to the city’s planning commission. Crow is retired and has been “eager” to serve on the planning commission, Dickey said. Crow replaces Wally Sparks, who resigned due to health reasons. The planning commission is still short one member, and Dickey has yet to nominate a replacement.

➜ Jordan questioned two bills before each were approved by the council. The first was a bill that was listed as pertaining to the shooting range, but Jordan pointed out to City Attorney Marc Miller that the bill listed several funds under identical account numbers. Miller said the bill could be approved and then corrected later. Jordan also asked about an appraisal that was recently done on lots owned by Randy Ferguson. Stauffer told Jordan that she herself had requested the city do an appraisal on the property before buying it, with the actual purchase and details of the appraisal going through a committee before final approval by the council.

➜ The council amended the city’s ordinance code dealing with sexual harassment. Changes include increasing the time for complaint filing from 180 days to 300.

