PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Taylor R. Finney, 19, of Paxton, was arrested for possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis and ticketed for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Green Street. The traffic stop was initiated after a Paxton police officer allegedly saw Finney driving 70 mph in a 55-mph speed zone. Upon approaching Finney’s vehicle, police noticed an odor of cannabis coming from inside it. Upon being questioned about the odor, Finney admitted there was cannabis in her vehicle’s center console and provided the officer with the cannabis, which weighed 20.9 grams. The 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix that Finney was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Thomas A. Lynch, 66, of Tacoma, Wash., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a traffic stop at 3:53 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at the intersection of Cherry and Pells streets. The traffic stop was initiated after Paxton police received a report of a reckless driver who was reportedly speeding, passing vehicles and swerving all over the roadway in the area of Illinois 9 and Interstate 57 on Paxton’s west side. The vehicle was later reported to be heading north on Cherry Street. After police pulled over the vehicle, the driver — Lynch — allegedly failed field-sobriety tests. Lynch was arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, where he submitted to a breath test that showed his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.08. The 2018 Ford Fusion that Lynch was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Dakota J. Degarmo, 20, of Paxton, was arrested on a Ford County warrant at 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at 430 S. Cherry St. after a tip was received by Ford County Crimestoppers indicating that Degarmo was there. Upon arrival, police saw Degarmo in plain view and arrested him.