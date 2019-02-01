Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



DUI

• Thomas A. Lynch, 66, of Tacoma, Wash., for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Taylor R. Finney, 19, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.



Traffic tickets

• Graciela Orozco, 52, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Lady Gabriel Mumbimbi, 35, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Avona Eloise Greene, 22, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Amina Parganlija, 20, of Evanston, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Joung Eun Park, 30, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Daniel L. Sagan, 23, of Des Plaines, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Latonia D. Dumas, 48, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jeremy M. Pilotte, 38, of Bradley, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• Kelsey L. Vansandt, 30, of Rienzi, Miss., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Khrystille M. Williams, 24, of Rantoul, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Brooke E. Wilfong, 19, of Gibson City, for following too closely.

• Paul A. Marshall, 45, of Milwaukee, Wis., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Danny L. Miller, 54, of New Palestine, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Jamea J. Coleman, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Tyler W. Clark, 22, of Tolono, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.

• Darby M. Hauersperger, 29, of Carrabelle, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Erin M. Grant, 22, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Cathy S. Bruens, 56, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.

• Taylor R. Finney, 19, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.



Chancery/foreclosures

• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Theresa Johnson of Paxton, Gary Johnson of Paxton and unknown non-record claimants.



Administrative review

• Darren G. Case vs. Illinois State Police and Ford County state’s attorney.



Orders of protection

• Jennifer Carter vs. Timothy Carter.