Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:
DUI
• Thomas A. Lynch, 66, of Tacoma, Wash., for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Civil law violations
• Taylor R. Finney, 19, of Paxton, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic tickets
• Graciela Orozco, 52, of Piper City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Lady Gabriel Mumbimbi, 35, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Avona Eloise Greene, 22, of Champaign, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Amina Parganlija, 20, of Evanston, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Joung Eun Park, 30, of Urbana, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Daniel L. Sagan, 23, of Des Plaines, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Latonia D. Dumas, 48, of Champaign, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jeremy M. Pilotte, 38, of Bradley, for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• Kelsey L. Vansandt, 30, of Rienzi, Miss., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Khrystille M. Williams, 24, of Rantoul, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Brooke E. Wilfong, 19, of Gibson City, for following too closely.
• Paul A. Marshall, 45, of Milwaukee, Wis., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Danny L. Miller, 54, of New Palestine, Ind., for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Jamea J. Coleman, 23, of Rantoul, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Tyler W. Clark, 22, of Tolono, for driving 11-14 mph above the speed limit.
• Darby M. Hauersperger, 29, of Carrabelle, Fla., for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Erin M. Grant, 22, of Chatsworth, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Cathy S. Bruens, 56, of Gibson City, for driving 21-25 mph above the speed limit.
• Taylor R. Finney, 19, of Paxton, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Chancery/foreclosures
• Wells Fargo Bank vs. Theresa Johnson of Paxton, Gary Johnson of Paxton and unknown non-record claimants.
Administrative review
• Darren G. Case vs. Illinois State Police and Ford County state’s attorney.
Orders of protection
• Jennifer Carter vs. Timothy Carter.
