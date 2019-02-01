Ford County Record's top 10 news stories of 2018

The Ford County Record takes a look back at 10 of the top news stories of 2018 ...

#1 — TERROR IN CLARENCE

Little did anyone know what was yet to come when on Feb. 19, 2018, federal and local authorities spent several hours searching a property in Clarence for homemade explosives, detonating a few suspicious objects found there.

A Crimestoppers tip prompted the search at 104 N. Main St., a property owned by JonMichael O’Neil. The anonymous tipster indicated there might be some explosives and other homemade devices at the property, police said.

Soon thereafter, police began to suspect that the man who made the anonymous tip was the same person who planted the crude explosive devices in a shed near the back of the lot.

It also didn’t take long for the FBI to connect that incident with other suspected acts of terrorism by Clarence resident Michael B. Hari and other members of a homegrown domestic terrorism group that calls itself the White Rabbit 3 Percent Illinois Patriot Freedom Fighters Militia, or the White Rabbits for short.

On March 13, four members of the group — including Hari, Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris and Ellis “E.J.” Mack, all of Clarence — were taken into federal custody for possession of a machine gun, a charge intended to hold them while the government sought additional charges linking three of them to a mosque bombing in Minnesota and an attempted bombing of a women’s health clinic in Champaign in 2017.

Hari, a former Ford County sheriff’s deputy and one-time Libertarian candidate for sheriff, is believed to have been the leader of the White Rabbits, whose members wear ski-masks, boots, olive-colored shirts and pants and a round patch depicting a white rabbit and the phrase “Ain’t No Fun When the Rabbit Got the Gun.”

The federal trials of Hari, McWhorter and Morris have been delayed until Feb. 5, with a pretrial conference set for Jan. 9. All three have been charged with arson and attempted arson, while Hari alone is also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Mack pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence and unlawful possession of a machine gun. As part of a plea agreement, Mack agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against Hari, McWhorter and Morris. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Meanwhile, Hari, 47, also is to appear in Ford County Circuit Court in January on a misdemeanor battery charge and a felony charge of unlawful restraint in connection with the alleged assault of his neighbor JonMichael O’Neil in summer 2017. In that case, Hari is accused of using an “arm-bar takedown” maneuver on O’Neil to restrain him during an argument over Hari’s loose dogs, and then pressing an airsoft handgun against the back of his neighbor’s head.

#2 — WIND FARM DEBATE

Of course, the debate will continue into 2019 over what new rules Ford County should implement in its ordinance regulating wind farms. Despite numerous meetings and public hearings, no decisions were made on the issue in 2018.

The county’s wind ordinance was originally enacted in 2009. County board members began reviewing the ordinance in fall 2017 — following complaints from residents in the Kempton area who live near the Kelly Creek Wind Farm — and implemented a moratorium on the issuance of any more special-use permits for wind farms until the board completes the ordinance changes, which are expected to include increased setbacks between wind turbines and homes and strengthened decommissioning requirements.

The developers of three proposed wind farms in Ford County warned the county board in December that they may not be able to proceed with construction if the new rules are made too restrictive.

“We want to build here, but if an ordinance is put in place that makes that impossible ... we will go elsewhere,” cautioned Adam Renz of Houston-based Pattern Energy Group, developer of the Heritage Prairie Wind Farm in the Roberts and Piper City area.

A straw poll showed all 12 county board members support restricting wind turbines from being any closer than 1,640 feet from the property lines of any land not being leased to a wind-farm operator. Some members even want the minimum distance to be as large as 2,250 feet, if not 3,250 feet, to protect nonparticipating residents from the nuisances turbines can create.

#3 — PROPERTY REASSESSMENTS

In March, the Ford County Board of Review voted to reverse controversial new assessments that the county’s former supervisor of assessments had assigned to some 1,300 properties in eight communities. The vote meant the taxable values for the properties that were reassessed in 2017 in the communities of Cabery, Elliott, Kempton, Melvin, Piper City, Roberts, Sibley and Stelle reverted back to what they were in 2016.

Patricia Langland resigned from her position as supervisor of assessments earlier in the week, saying that ongoing conflict between her and the county board led to her decision to step down. Langland had been fighting off complaints from unhappy taxpayers for months following the reassessment of properties in the eight rural communities. Langland said the county board seemed to be “working against me because they wanted everything back to the way it used to be. So I just decided I’m better off not doing it.”

Langland said in January — after some residents complained about their new assessments to the county board — that she and the multi-township assessors assigned new taxable values to properties in the eight towns in order to make the assessments in those towns more “equitable.”

The board of review later met with Langland to discuss her reassessment method, discovering in the process that lot values were improperly doubled on some properties’ new assessments. Also, some properties had garages or outbuildings that were not reflected in their taxable square footage, and they were incorrectly placed in a given category as a result. Meanwhile, other properties, based on their square footage, were over-assessed.

#4 — I-57 OVERPASS DEDICATED IN OFFICERS' MEMORY

In October, the Paxton community and state of Illinois paid tribute to the police officers involved in a shootout with members of a Michigan family on Interstate 57 south of Paxton. The bloody gun battle of April 7, 1979, claimed the lives of Paxton patrolman William “Bill” Caisse, state trooper Michael McCarter and civilian Donald Vice, who was riding with Mr. McCarter, his brother-in-law. Paxton patrolman Larry Hale was also wounded but recovered.

In dedicating the overpass crossing I-57 where the shootout took place as the “McCarter-Caisse-Vice-Hale Memorial Overpass,” Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold told the victims’ family members and friends that he hoped the designation would serve as a “permanent reminder” of the fallen officers’ contributions to “serve and protect the safety of the public.”

A couple of hundred people attended a ceremony at the Paxton firehouse, including officers from the Illinois State Police and Paxton Police Department and family members and friends of Mr. Caisse, Mr. McCarter, Mr. Vice and Hale. Earlier, signs commemorating the overpass as the site of the shootout were installed on both southbound and northbound I-57.

#5 — ONE EARTH ENERGY SETTLEMENT FINALLY OK'D

After almost a decade spent fighting its annual property tax assessments in cases that have cost the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district more than a million dollars in legal fees, One Earth Energy finally reached a tentative settlement on its property values last summer.

In an agreement that was approved by the school board and city council, the ethanol plant on Gibson City’s west side agreed to a $12 million assessment for the 2018 tax year and $10.79 million for 2009, with assessments gradually increasing in the years in between.

“It’s been an ongoing conversation and dialogue between the two parties, and we came to a conclusion that we thought was fair to everyone,” GCMS Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. “No one is winning, and no one is losing. It’s just a fair compromise.”

Per the terms of the settlement, the One Earth Energy ethanol plant will be assessed at $10,797,820 in years 2009-2011, $11,257,820 for years 2012-2014, $11,527,000 in 2015 and exactly $12 million for the past two tax years. One Earth Energy has also agreed to forego any assessment disputes for the remainder of the life of its tax-increment financing (TIF) district, which ends in 2039.

For each year of its assessment, the ethanol plant is being assessed a base land value of $151,730, with the remainder coming via improvements to the property, which starts at $10,646,090 in 2009 and increases slightly in the years when the assessment will increase.

#6 — CONSTRUCTION OF SCHOOL ADDITION BEGINS

Construction began in 2018 on a 63,400-square-foot addition to Clara Peterson Elementary School. Some construction-related setbacks, however, will mean students in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district may not start the 2019-20 school year until after Labor Day and may not be let out for summer break until nearly mid-June.

The construction of the addition was originally expected to be completed early next summer but now is not expected to be finished until Aug. 2, said Brian Mrozek, project manager for Chicago-based Gilbane Inc., the district’s construction-management firm.

Meanwhile, more work is expected to still need to be completed over the summer on the renovation of the existing Clara Peterson Elementary School, as well, Mrozek said.

“Our schedule, because of weather delays and stuff, has slipped back,” Mrozek said. “We’re in a recovery schedule right now.”

Mrozek said steel erectors have been working overtime to help try to make up the lost ground. Much of the remaining work, however, is “weather dependant,” Mrozek said.

#7 — GRAND OLD FLAG FUNDRAISER

In December, Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board members directed Superintendent Cliff McClure to work with Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren to find a suitable location on school district property for the placement of a 150-foot flagpole that would fly a gigantic American flag.

Kingren suggested putting the flagpole on either the west side or north side of the high school and junior high school complex in Paxton, immediately east of Interstate 57. Kingren said that earlier that day, he marked out potential locations that are 150 feet from the fence bordering the highway to give the board options to consider.

Kingren said Paxton’s volunteer firefighters suggested placing the flagpole by the schools on the city’s west side given their close proximity to the I-57 interchange. Having it on school grounds also makes “a lot of sense,” Kingren said, because “the kids could take pride in it” and the schools could even use it for “certain holidays.”

“It would do the image of the school and our community well,” Kingren said.

#8 — FISH KILL AT LAKE IROQUOIS

In July, thousands of fish died at Lake Iroquois.

Testing of water samples from the lake near Loda detected “very low” levels of the herbicide atrazine but otherwise came up clean, said IEPA public information officer Kim Biggs.

“The samples were tested for pesticides and showed ‘No Detect’ for all parameters with the exception of atrazine,” Biggs said in an email Wednesday. “The atrazine detected was at very low levels, and well below both the maximum concentration level for drinking water and the aquatic life-use-attainment levels that have been established.

“Given the results, it is the opinion of our field staff that the fish kill likely resulted of lake turnover, which is naturally occurring.”

#9 — BIG WIN

After several years of near-misses, the Ford County Record last June finally claimed the top prize in the Illinois Press Association’s annual Excellence in News Contest.

The newspaper was awarded the coveted David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy, which goes to the best small, non-daily newspaper in Illinois.

The trophy, established in 2014 by the Kramer family in memory of the late publisher of the Gibson City Courier and other Kramer weekly newspapers, is now prominently displayed in the front window of the Record’s office at 208 N. Market St. in downtown Paxton.

#10 — BIG BOOM

On a Saturday night in December, a loud boom rattled windows in Paxton and was said to be heard in towns as far as 30 miles away. But what caused the noise remained a mystery, leading to speculation of all sorts.

Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold heard what he said sounded like a sonic boom.