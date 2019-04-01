Melvin stabbing suspect charged with five felonies

PAXTON — A Melvin man who allegedly stabbed another man in his chest and back during a fight last month has been charged with five felony counts of aggravated battery.

Toby Wayne Price, 45, who listed an address at 213 N. Green St., remained Friday at the Ford County Jail with bond set at $50,000, meaning he would need to pay $5,000 to be released.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian filed the charges Friday against Price, with all of them being Class 3 felonies. It was not immediately known when Price was to make his first appearance in Ford County Circuit Court.

If convicted, Price faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to two to five years in prison.

Ford County Sheriff’s Lt. Pat Duffy said Price allegedly stabbed fellow Melvin resident Derrick C. Manson, 32, using a small folding pocketknife around 10 p.m. Dec. 29 after a fight broke out between Price and a couple of other people.

Duffy said the fight started after neighbors had confronted Price about him driving recklessly in a sport-utility vehicle around Melvin, doing “donuts” and spinning his wheels.

At some point, Price allegedly used a pocketknife with a 3- to 4-inch blade to stab Manson in the collarbone area of his chest, Duffy said. Price also allegedly stabbed Manson in the lower-right area of his back, Duffy said.

Manson, whose injuries were non-life-threatening, and Price, who sustained cuts to his hands, were both taken to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where they were treated and released, Duffy said. Price was later taken to the jail in Paxton.

Duffy said all parties involved had been drinking alcohol.