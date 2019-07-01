Cristal's Boutique in Paxton has new owner

PAXTON — Cristal’s Boutique in downtown Paxton has a new owner.

Karen Beck, who moved last June to Lake Iroquois from the Danville area, said she is now running the business in the 200 block of North Market Street, which for the past couple of years had been owned and operated by Cristal Sheehan.

Beck’s daughter-in-law, Becky Williams-Beck, works at Cristal’s Creative Images next door at 242 N. Market St., and one day she and Sheehan were talking about the boutique and how Sheehan was “getting a little busy and a little overwhelmed” with running it, Beck said.

It was through that conversation that Sheehan decided to approach Beck about whether she would consider taking over the boutique’s operation.

“I thought about it and prayed about it and said, ‘Yep, I think this is what we need to do,’ and so here I am,” Beck said.

Beck said she is trying to “put something back into the community that will help the community and keep people shopping in town instead of going outside of town.”

The boutique sells women’s clothing — all the way up to “plus” sizes — along with jewelry, purses and more. If business goes well, Beck said she might consider expanding the offerings, and Beck said she would appreciate customers’ feedback on what items they might like to see.

“We’re just trying to cater to what the community and ladies would like to have — and the teen girls, too,” Beck said. “We’d like to get some teen girls in here, too.”