New members sought by sheriff's association

PAXTON — Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran announced that annual renewal notices were sent in early January to members of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, and new members are being sought, too.

Individuals can become members for as little as a $20 tax-deductible donation, while businesses can join for a $50 tax-deductible contribution. The membership helps provide funding for technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal-justice issues.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” Doran said in a news release. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

To become a member of the association, people can call 217-753-2372 or visit www.ilsheriff.org.