Paxton mayor on parking lot proposal: 'I think we're going to be able to work something out'

PAXTON — Mayor Bill Ingold said he thinks the city will be able to “work something out” on a proposal to turn the 100 block of East State Street into a downtown parking lot.

Ingold said he and Mark LeClair, the director of the city’s public works department, measured the street following last month’s city council meeting and then created a sketch of a possible scenario for putting a parking lot there.

Their measurements showed the street is 65 feet wide, with a 12-foot sidewalk on its south side and an 8-foot sidewalk on its north side, Ingold said. Where the street dead-ends by the alley, there is also an additional 15 feet of ground that could be used for parking, Ingold noted.

There are currently 14 angled parking spaces lining the north and south sides of the block, but five of them have been reserved, through the city council’s authorization, for customers of a dental clinic that is expected to open in what is known locally as the “Commandery building” on the street’s south side.

With an “average car” being 16 feet long — and with room also needed for vehicles to back out — it appears it will be a tight fit if the city decides to add parking spaces in the middle of the street while still keeping the angled parking spaces on each side, Ingold said. In any case, however, a number of options seem to be available to increase the parking capacity there, Ingold said.

“I think we’re going to be able to work something out,” Ingold said Monday.

Ingold said there are a number of issues the city needs to keep in mind if it ends up changing the street into a parking lot. Among them:

— The need to keep the alley accessible to delivery trucks and other vehicles that use it.

— The need to continue to allow access to the doorway on the south side of the building on the street’s north side that occupies Cheesecloth & Buttermilk.

— The need to continue to allow access to the parking lot that is used by tenants of the building at 105 E. State St.

— And the need to continue to allow access to the old railroad depot building that is now being used as a couple’s residence.

“There’s a lot of moving parts to it,” Ingold said, “and we’ve taken all of those things into consideration.”

Creating a parking lot in that area of State Street was proposed by aldermen last month as a way to alleviate congestion on nearby Market Street. Ingold said he also would like to eventually explore the possibility of expanding the parking options in other areas of the downtown, too.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Ingold said. “(Finding a parking space downtown) is really tough in the morning, in particular. Between 8 o’clock and 11, it’s tough.”

In the meantime, most businesses are helping the situation by instructing their employees to park not on Market Street, but instead on the side streets that are connected to it. That way, the angled parking spaces on Market Street can be used for their customers.

Ingold said a formal proposal regarding the State Street parking lot could be ready for the city council’s vote as soon as February or March.

Meanwhile, the revamping of Paxton’s downtown streetscape is also in the works. Ingold said he planned to participate in a telephone conference with the city’s financial advisor, Freddie Beth Schmutte, and engineers from the Champaign-based Farnsworth Group this Friday to discuss “a more narrowed-down” estimated cost for the streetscape project, which is expected to include the construction of a new street, curbs, sidewalks and street lights.

The city is hoping to fund the project using the $1.14 million in funds that the city was required to return to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) following the termination of the city’s revolving-loan fund.

While city officials are confident the city will get all $1,141,678 returned, they are not sure just how far that money will go. Ingold said it is quite possible only some aspects of the project can be completed using the DCEO funds, but he said the rest could be completed over time if necessary using other revenue sources.

Ingold said he is hopeful the city will be able to obtain the DCEO’s approval of the release of funds for the project in the next couple of months, allowing the city to solicit bids from contractors this spring.

“The streets aren’t getting any better,” Ingold noted.