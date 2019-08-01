PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Mason R. Hubbard, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a revoked driver’s license during a traffic stop at 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, in the 100 block of South Market Street. The traffic stop occurred after a Paxton police officer checked the registration plates on the 1997 Toyota Camry that Hubbard was driving, confirming that his Illinois driver’s license was revoked. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Thomas A. Lynch, 66, of Tacoma, Wash., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and retail theft after police responded to a report of a suspected intoxicated driver who had allegedly stolen a bag of chips at the Casey’s General Store at 140 S. Market St. around 11:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. Police eventually located the fleeing suspect and pulled over the 2018 Ford Fusion he was driving in the 300 block of West Pine Street. The driver, Lynch, allegedly failed field-sobriety tests and was arrested. Lynch refused to submit to a breath test after being taken to the Ford County Jail. The vehicle he was driving was seized by police under city ordinance. This was the second time Lynch was arrested by Paxton police for driving under the influence of alcohol; he was also arrested for DUI on Monday, Dec. 24.

➜ Mason L. Adkins, 18, of Paxton, was ticketed for possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the 1100 block of Eastview Drive around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1. When police arrived, they found Adkins sitting in his vehicle and noticed a strong odor of cannabis coming from it. When Adkins was asked about the smell of cannabis, he provided police with a small amount of cannabis he had in his possession.

➜ Brandon S. Pine, 46, of Dewey, was arrested for driving with no valid driver’s license and was also ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving with only one functional taillight during a traffic stop at 1:13 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, on Dawn Avenue. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer noticed Pine’s vehicle had only one functioning taillight. The 2007 Ford F-150 that Pine was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Katharine M. Grayson, 34, of Loda, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 6:38 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, near the intersection of State and Market streets downtown. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer who was aware of Grayson having a revoked license saw her driving a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville. The car was seized by police under city ordinance.