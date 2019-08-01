Rankin Village Board to begin meeting on Tuesdays

RANKIN — Starting in February, the Rankin Village Board will meet at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month instead of the first Thursday.

The change was made by the board during last Thursday’s meeting.

Also at the meeting, village engineer Greg Gustafson said he had received the village’s “compliance commitment agreement” from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) on Dec. 11. Gustafson said the document needed to be returned by Dec. 20. Gustafson said he met with Village Board President Aaron Warren to review the agreement and sign it so it could be returned by the deadline. Gustafson said two things the village needed to do was provide the “FDS permit application” and the “verification form.” Gustafson said he sent in this information, along with the IEPA compliance statement. He said he had not yet heard anything back confirming everything is OK. He said he has even tried calling the IEPA a few times and has left messages, but still nothing has been learned.

The village’s annual tax levy ordinance for the 2019-20 fiscal year was approved, with it being unchanged from the previous year.