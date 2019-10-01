Barickman sworn in to new term on Illinois Senate

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, is hopeful he can continue to build on his history of bipartisan legislative success as he begins a new term in the Illinois Senate.

“It’s an absolute honor to have the opportunity to continue serving the people of the 53rd Senate District,” said Sen. Barickman, who was sworn in to a new term on Wednesday. “I’m hopeful that we can build upon the recent bipartisan successes we’ve had with historic education-funding reform and passing a balanced budget.”

Barickman has served in the Illinois Senate since 2013, after serving one term in the House. During his tenure as a senator, he served as the lead Republican during the development and eventual passage of a new formula for funding Illinois schools. The new system works to deliver more funding to where it is needed most, making the most of the available dollars.

Barickman also serves as the co-chairman of the Legislative Audit Commission, which oversees the process of auditing state agencies and spending. In that role, he worked to uncover fraudulent and wasteful spending within the controversial Neighborhood Recovery Initiative, which eventually led to the passage of bipartisan legislation to modernize and strengthen rules for state grant spending.

Barickman has also been honored for his work in the legislature by business, farm, environmental and other organizations.

“Illinois has some major challenges ahead,” said Barickman. “I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to develop solutions that make state government more efficient and accountable to the people of Illinois.”