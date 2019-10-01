Ford County set to hire two more employees

PAXTON — The Ford County Board is expected Monday night to authorize the county’s public health department and treasurer’s office to hire new employees.

On Thursday morning, the board’s finance committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve a resolution authorizing the public health department to fill a soon-to-be-vacant full-time nursing position.

Public Health Administrator Lana Sample said candidates can either be a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse.

Also Thursday, the committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve a resolution authorizing the treasurer’s office to hire a part-time deputy treasurer.

Treasurer Krisha Shoemaker said the part-time worker would be needed during property-tax collections time, especially while chief deputy treasurer J.J. Harmon is on maternity leave.

“She’s due at the end of May, so I’d like to maybe get someone hired by the beginning of May,” Shoemaker said.

The position will be advertised in the local newspaper, Shoemaker said.



Other business

Also Thursday:

➜ The committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve a resolution increasing the maximum combined salary amount of the supervisor of assessments, Kim Hooper, and her full-time deputy. The positions’ combined salaries must not exceed $92,000 per year, up from $76,000, according to the resolution. Hooper’s salary is $55,000, while the deputy’s is $36,050. Some of the supervisor of assessments’ salary is reimbursed by the state.

➜ The committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve a resolution setting per-diem rates for mileage reimbursement for county employees at 58 cents per mile for the first 1,000 miles and 50.5 cents thereafter.

➜ The committee voted 4-0 to recommend the full board approve a resolution calling for salary increases for various county employees. It was the third time the committee considered the resolution, which was first approved in November but later was twice found to have contained some clerical errors. The latest version corrects the salary amount listed for the sheriff’s administrative assistant, Barb King, whose salary was raised to $38,405.

➜ The committee met in closed session with County Clerk Amy Frederick to discuss personnel matters, with the committee’s chairman, Chase McCall of Gibson City, saying that no action would be taken after the meeting is re-opened to the public.

The full 12-member board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the board room in the basement of the sheriff’s office in Paxton. The meeting is open to the public.