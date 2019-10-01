Gibson City seeks more businesses to provide incentives to first-time homebuyers

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Chamber of Commerce is in search of more businesses to provide items to be given to the buyers of new homes in Gibson City as part of the chamber’s First-Time Home Buyers Incentive Program.

The program is designed to help entice first-time homeowners to buy a home in Gibson City. To qualify for the incentives, one must be a first-time homeowner either building a new home in Gibson City or buying an existing home in Gibson City.

New Gibson City homeowners who would like to receive the incentives are asked to contact the chamber’s secretary, Jackie Rusk, within one year of their move-in date, to set up a time to meet to receive a voucher that they can redeem at businesses in Gibson City. No incentives will be provided without the voucher.

Businesses that would like to donate incentives for the program are asked to contact Rusk, as well, by emailing her at jackie.rusk@gapho.org or calling her at 217-784-2249 or 217-898-4083.

Among the more than $1,000 in incentives currently given to each new homeowner through the program are: $200 in Gibson Bucks gift certificates donated by Gibson Area Hospital; a $100 one-year family pass to the local swimming pool; a $50 picnic package from County Market; a $50 gift certificate to Big R; a $25 gift certificate to Hood’s Ace Hardware; a $100 gift certificate to The Fashion Shop; a free oil change at Bradbury Service Center valued up to $40; a $50 gift certificate at Hustedt Jewelers; a $200 landscape design and a $25 gift certificate from Ropp’s Flower Factory; a $25 gift certificate at Bayern Stube; a $50 gift certificate at Scott’s Pharmacy; a book entitled “Healthy Aging — A Lifelong Guide to Your Well Being” from Heritage Manor; $25 in Gibson Bucks donated by Country Financial; a $10 gift certificate for Strictly Kids Resale Shop; $20 in coupons for the Country Kettle restaurant; one-year free membership and a 20 percent off certificate at the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop; no initiation fee and two months free with a one-year contract at Choose 2 Change Fitness Club; a $20 gift certificate at Avenue Salon & Spa; a $20 Visa gift card donated by State Farm; a $50 gift certificate at H&R Block; and gift items/signup for library card at the Moyer District Library.