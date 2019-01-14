Loda resident's cash payment to village mysteriously missing

LODA — A Loda resident whose water-bill payment mysteriously came up missing after he left cash in an envelope in the dropbox at Village Hall will not be required to pay the bill.

However, the resident — Luis Lopez — was warned, along with the rest of the public, that the village will require payment in the future if such an incident were to happen again.

Lopez told the village board last Wednesday that he left the cash payment in an envelope in the dropbox on Dec. 17 but later received a notice that his water service would be disconnected for nonpayment.

When Lopez asked Village Treasurer Myles Reck why the village had not received his payment, Reck said it was not found in the dropbox. Reck noted that he checked the garbage at Village Hall and all of the water-payment envelopes left there.

Village Board President Carol Arseneau said that to avoid issues such as this, residents should not place cash in the envelopes they receive to pay their water bills. However, Lopez said he always does, noting that there had never been a problem with doing so. Reck said other residents do, too, as there was about $1,500 in cash in the other envelopes received last month.

Lopez continually reminded board members that they seemed concerned just about the cash missing, but Lopez noted that his “whole envelope” was missing, according to Reck. Lopez said it seems apparent the village lost it.

Trustee Ronda Breeden asked Reck if he had ever had a problem with Lopez not paying his bills, to which Reck said “no.”

Arseneau said the village had never had something like this happen before, but Breeden disagreed, saying that another resident’s check had come up missing when left in the dropbox in the past.

As a way to prevent future problems, Trustee Cathy Tittle suggested the village stop accepting cash payments in the dropbox. However, Village Attorney Dale Strough said he did not think the village could “legally ban cash” payments.

While Strough told the board that it was not legally obligated to do anything regarding the lost payment, the board still decided that some action was needed.

Breeden made a motion for the village to grant Lopez one-time forgiveness of his water bill and to inform residents, by putting a note on the dropbox at Village Hall, that any cash payments need to be paid at the local bank, not left in the dropbox.

The board voted unanimously to approve Breeden’s motion, and Lopez thanked the board for its decision.

Meanwhile, Arseneau suggested to Reck that a notice also be added to the next round of water bills stating the manner in which cash payments should be made and that if residents do decide to make a cash payment in the dropbox, they will be responsible if for some reason payment is not received.



Other business

Also during last week’s meeting:

➜ The board voted unanimously to approve a new contract with ERH Enterprises Inc., the Westville-based company that manages Loda’s water system. The contract calls for the village to pay a $51,000 fee annually, up from $50,000 currently.

➜ Engineer Tom Overmyer, who is assisting the village with applying for funding for the construction of a new water tower, said some paperwork for the project needs to be signed by the board’s president. The board voted unanimously to allow Arseneau to sign the paperwork. Overmyer also informed the board that his engineering firm has merged with Fehr Graham, and that Arseneau needed to sign a document related to that matter. Overmyer also suggested that the village, before it decides to demolish the old water tower, collect some history of the tower and photo documentation of it. Overmyer said there is a group at the University of Illinois that does this at a cost of around $1,500. The board then voted unanimously to allow Overmyer to get this set up with the group at a cost not to exceed $1,800.

➜ The board authorized Overmyer to obtain cost estimates for street repairs on Loda’s west side.

➜ Board members approved changes to a building permit that was previously granted to Allan and Cathy Tittle last September. The permit was originally for the construction of a shed, but they are now wanting to add on to their garage to double its size.

➜ The village board learned that a request for a building permit and zoning change by residents Jerry and Marlene McCreary would be considered by the town’s zoning board on Feb. 6. The village board will consider the request itself after the zoning board makes its recommendation on whether to grant the request.

➜ Arseneau said she had spoken with three people about fires they had set and then left unattended on properties they own in Loda but do not live on. Arseneau said one of the fires smoldered for four days before she finally called the property owner and told him to put it out or instead have the fire department called. There have been other illegal fires in town, as well, Arseneau said. Letters will be sent to residents about the problem.

➜ Strough presented a copy of a proposed intergovernmental agreement with Loda Township. The agreement, which was requested by the township, will be forwarded to the township for its approval.

➜ Village Clerk Regina Ptacek said all election paperwork had been turned in to the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office.

➜ The board voted unanimously to grant a liquor license to the Buckley and Loda fire departments for their cash bash to be held March 16, as long as the Buckley fire department’s insurance information is provided to the village.

➜ Loda Township assessor Jim Clarage said some people have received letters stating that their properties have been reassessed, resulting in higher property taxes due this summer. Clarage explained, however, that Iroquois County’s 9 percent multiplier had been derived from an inappropriate calculation. Clarage suggested the village send a letter to the state’s attorney, chief assessor and county board chairman asking that the multiplier be removed from the Loda area.

➜ The board agreed to have a “dead end” sign installed in an area where resident Bruce Bane lives on the south end of Chestnut Street. Bane requested the sign as a way to keep people from coming onto his property through a dead-end street.

➜ Board members voted unanimously to roll over a $28,643 certificate of deposit at the Federated Bank in Loda.