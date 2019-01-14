Paxton eyes giving incentives for building on vacant lots

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council discussed some ideas during its meeting last Tuesday for providing incentives for people to build homes on vacant lots in town.

The discussion will continue at a future meeting and may include enrolling in a tax-credit program run through the Internal Revenue Service.

The city currently has two empty lots where dilapidated houses were demolished using city money. The demolition of a house at 234 W. State St. cost the city about $12,000, while tearing down a home at 137 W. Oak St. cost about $9,500.

Mayor Bill Ingold said there is already an interested buyer for one of those lots, but that person wants to buy it only to enlarge his own property and does not want to build a house on it. Alderman Rob Pacey said house construction on the two lots would lead to more property tax revenue for the city.

Meanwhile, a third run-down house that is also slated to be razed — at 354 E. Fulton St. — is part of bankruptcy proceedings in Florida, Ingold said, noting that he does not know when demolition of it will proceed.



Other business

Also during last week’s meeting:

➜ The council agreed to donate $100 toward a recent holiday celebration for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s volunteers.

➜ For a second consecutive month, aldermen agreed to not rescind an ordinance they approved late last year allowing for the city to dispose of a disabled helicopter that has been sitting at the city-owned airport by donating it to an American Legion post in Catlin. The council will keep the ordinance in effect until the owner of the helicopter removes it. The owner recently told Ingold that he thinks he has a buyer for the helicopter. Aldermen said they will have the helicopter taken to a junk yard if the owner does not remove it soon.

➜ The council set two committee meetings for the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 29 — a public safety committee meeting at 6 p.m., followed immediately by a meeting of the public works committee at 7 p.m.

➜ Ingold said he agreed for the Smart Energy Design Assistance Center to do an energy cost analysis of the city’s water-treatment plant. Ingold said the inspection is free to the city but that results must be shared with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.