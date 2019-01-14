PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident around 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, after his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was involved in an accident in the 600 block of East Pells Street. The accident occurred when Mullis was driving east on Pells Street and lost control of his truck, which spun out of control and jumped the curb to the south of the road before striking a tree and an unoccupied 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser owned by Sandra L. Conley of Paxton. The PT Cruiser was parked in the parking lot at Parkview Dwellings, 644 E. Pells St. Mullis allegedly failed field-sobriety tests at the scene. Also, found in his vehicle were an open bottle of whiskey and an open can of beer. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Mullis submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.118, above the legal limit of 0.08. His truck was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 10:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of State and Union streets. The 2010 Dodge Caravan that Khan was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Alicia A. Zarate, 41, of Cissna Park, was arrested for unlawful use of registration and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer checked the license plates on the 2005 Mercury Sable that Zarate was driving and found them to be registered to a 1997 GMC Utility. The vehicle was towed but not seized.

➜ Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the intersection of Stockholm Road and Bogardus Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer checked the license plates on the 2001 Dodge van that Dorche was driving and found that its registered owner’s driver’s license was revoked. Dorche’s license had been revoked multiple times, police said. His vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36 in the Illinois Criminal Code.