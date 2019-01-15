PAXTON — New details emerged during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing for two Paxton residents accused of fracturing the thighbone of their infant daughter during an October incident.

The 3-month-old girl’s mother, Marcellus M. Mayberry, 31, and the infant’s father, Madison M. Morscheiser, 19, have each been charged with aggravated battery of a child, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, in Ford County Circuit Court.

Each of the two felony charges could result in prison time and fines, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.

The purpose of Tuesday’s hearing was to determine if Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian could present enough evidence for Judge Matthew Fitton to rule there is probable cause to move each case forward to trial.

Killian presented his case for probable cause by questioning Paxton Police Sgt. Robert Yates as to his knowledge and observations from being in the parents’ home at 800 S. High St., Apt. 4, on Oct. 21. At that time, both parents were questioned individually and not in each other’s presence by Shannon Duran of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

Earlier that day, the couple had taken their infant to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City. The infant was later transferred to a Peoria hospital, where physicians, including a pediatrician, diagnosed the infant’s injury as a spiral fracture of the femur (thighbone).

The injury allegedly occurred on Oct. 20 while Morscheiser was watching the infant during Mayberry’s absence. He told Duran that the child was on his knee while he was seated and playing video games from 6 to 8 p.m. When he bent over to pick up an item, the child fell to the floor, he claimed.

After the fall, Morscheiser said the infant cried for about 20 minutes but then stopped crying and seemed fine. He said he placed the child in an infant swing from 8 p.m. until around 10 p.m., when Mayberry came home.

Mayberry told Duran that when she arrived home, she gave the baby a bottle and put her to bed. She said Morscheiser was asleep on the couch.

Doctors stated to Duran that the injury was inconsistent with the parents’ account of the events. Doctors termed the type of fall described by the parents as an “impact fall” that would not cause a spiral fracture.

Yates also noted that the floor was carpeted, and the chair’s seat was only about 18 to 24 inches from the floor.

Yates testified to seeing a social media post by Mayberry to the effect that she was angry with the baby, who would not stop crying. The post also contained words from Mayberry stating she never gets a break from the child.

The parents initially did not seek medical attention because they said the baby frequently cried. However, on the day after the incident — Oct. 21 — Mayberry said she was going to the dollar store to buy infant pain reliever and gas drops because the infant had been crying steadily, and after moving and pressing the child’s leg, she determined a hospital visit was warranted.

Mayberry said that Morscheiser told her when she returned home from the store on the morning of Oct. 21 that he was afraid he had hurt the baby.

Mayberry initially said she was home at the time of the fall, a story she recanted on Oct. 23. As a reason for her lie, she told Duran she was worried Morscheiser would be accused of hurting the couple’s daughter.

In his argument for probable cause, Killian said the medical diagnosis of the injury was inconsistent with the type of fall described, the parents’ stories were inconsistent, the mother originally lied about her presence at the time of injury, and the father reportedly said he might have hurt the baby.

Defense attorneys Harvey Welch of Urbana, representing Mayberry, and David Rumley of Bloomington, representing Morscheiser, briefly argued before Fitton on the basic premise that Killian had not presented enough evidence to show which parent could be held criminally responsible for the injury.

Fitton disagreed with the defense by ruling the prosecution had met its burden of evidence for probable cause.

Killian said some of the defense attorneys’ concerns represent “legitimate arguments” to be investigated before trial.

A pretrial hearing on both cases was set for 11 a.m. March 5. Since Mayberry remains incarcerated while Morscheiser is free on bond, Welch asked that a trial date be set to allow Mayberry a speedy trial.

Lawyers and the judge agreed that the first call in Mayberry’s trial would be at 9 a.m. April 8 in the Ford County Courthouse’s second-floor courtroom.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing, the courtroom was cleared of visitors before Fitton conducted a juvenile-custody hearing related to the case. Both grandmothers of the child were called back to the courtroom.