Gibson City man faces lengthy prison term for sexually assaulting girl

Ryan T. Schoolcraft, 43, was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

PAXTON — A 43-year-old Gibson City man convicted last week of sexually assaulting a girl under age 13 will be required to serve at least 16 years in prison when sentenced next month.

Following a three-day trial in Ford County Circuit Court, a jury deliberated for about two hours Friday before finding Ryan T. Schoolcraft guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

Schoolcraft faces a mandatory prison term for each count, to be served consecutively, with the Class X felonies being punishable by six to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Class 1 felony punishable by a sentence ranging from four to 15 years, according to truth-in-sentencing guidelines.

Schoolcraft’s bond was revoked following the jury’s verdict, and he remains at the Ford County Jail in Paxton awaiting a sentencing hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 in Judge Matt Fitton’s courtroom.

Prosecuting the case was Lorinda Lamken of the Illinois Office of the State’s Attorney Appellate Prosecutor. Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian said he decided not to prosecute the case because he went to high school with the defendant and wanted to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.

Attorney Duane Deters of Urbana represented Schoolcraft.

Both the victim and Schoolcraft testified at trial.