Barickman appointed to Senate leadership role

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, will once again take on extra responsibilities as a part of the Senate Republican leadership team.

Barickman recently was appointed to the role of assistant Republican leader.

“It’s an honor to not only serve in the Senate but to have the opportunity to play a bigger role in the legislative process,” said Barickman. “I would like to thank Leader Bill Brady for having the confidence and faith in my work to appoint me to his leadership team.”

Barickman has served in the Illinois Senate since 2013, after serving one term in the House. Barickman was previously appointed to the Republican leadership team by former Leader Christine Radogno in 2017.

“Jason Barickman is a dedicated public servant and a proven leader who brings vital experience to the leadership team,” said Brady. “As we begin working on the issues due to come before the General Assembly, I’m proud to serve with Jason.”

Barickman has also served in a number of leadership roles on committees, including as Republican spokesperson for the Senate Judiciary Committee and as the co-chairman of the bicameral, bipartisan Legislative Audit Commission.

Committee assignments for the 101st General Assembly are expected to be released soon.

“Our biggest task moving forward is to work with the new administration to find bipartisan agreement on a number of important issues,” said Barickman. “I believe we have the team in place to do just that.”

Barickman resides in Bloomington with his wife, Kristin, and three children.