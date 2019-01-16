Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:



DUI

• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.



Civil law violations

• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.



Traffic tickets

• Kyrel D. Patton, 20, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.

• A 16-year-old male from Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.

• Alicia A. Zarate, 41, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle and making an improper application for certificate of title or registration.

• Trevor J. Smith, 25, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper traffic lane usage and failure to give notice of an accident.

• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

• Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.

• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.



Chancery/foreclosures

• DCC Propane LLC vs. Matthew Kutemeier and Grainco FS Inc. A Cooperative.