Ford County Circuit Court cases (Jan. 16, 2019)

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 12:13pm | The Ford County Record

Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court:

DUI
• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Civil law violations
• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis.

Traffic tickets
• Kyrel D. Patton, 20, of Indianapolis, Ind., for driving 26-34 mph above the speed limit.
• A 16-year-old male from Buckley, for driving 15-20 mph above the speed limit.
• Alicia A. Zarate, 41, of Cissna Park, for operating an uninsured vehicle and making an improper application for certificate of title or registration.
• Trevor J. Smith, 25, of Paxton, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper traffic lane usage and failure to give notice of an accident.
• Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a revoked driver’s license and operating an uninsured vehicle.
• Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and expired registration.
• Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, for illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Chancery/foreclosures
• DCC Propane LLC vs. Matthew Kutemeier and Grainco FS Inc. A Cooperative.

