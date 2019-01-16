The Saybrook Sons of the American Legion Squad No. 427 will be hosting spaghetti dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 1, March 1, April 5 and May 3. The dinner includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread. The meal is all-you-can-eat when dining in. Carryout orders will also be available but are not all-you-can-eat. The cost of the meal is $7.



There will be no Coffee & Conversation event at the American Lutheran Church in Gibson City during January. Coffee & Conversation will resume at the church on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. The speaker will be Dr. Jim Meyer, a retired veterinarian and airplane pilot from Gibson City.



The Elliott Amvets will hold a mountain oyster fry at noon on the last Saturday of each month — Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27 and May 25. Meals cost $10 per person and include mountain oysters, gizzards and livers. For more information, people can call 217-419-0247.



The Foosland Sportmen’s Club will host splatterboard shoots on Feb. 10, March 10 and April 14. Each splatterboard shoot starts at 8 a.m., with a cooked-to-order breakfast offered beforehand starting at 6 a.m. After each shoot, there will be an “Annie” tournament starting around 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be available for those staying for the “Annie” tournament. Also, on Jan. 1, a raffle will be conducted at 1 p.m. for a Kimber .45-caliber handgun.



The Elliott Amvets will hold Family Night meals on Feb. 1, March 1, April 5 and May 3.



MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9 to 11 a.m. on the third Friday of each month at the Paxton Church of the Nazarene, 302 W. State St., Paxton. Meetings will be held Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 15, on a date to be determined in April and on May 17. Each meeting includes breakfast, crafts and discussion on relevant topics, with childcare provided. The group is open to mothers of all experience levels. Annual dues cost $31.95. To register, people can visit www.mops.org and type in code “KSIZ.” For more information, people can contact Julie Foster at 618-304-4092.



Divorce Care sessions are being held at 6:30 p.m. each Monday at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Divorce Care is a weekly seminar and support group that will help people heal from the hurt of a divorce or separation. Participants learn practical information and gain hope for the future. For more information, contact 217-784-5702 or visit www.gibsoncitybible.org.



Fisher Odd Fellows Lodge No. 704 meets at 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Odd Fellow Hall, located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets in downtown Fisher. Oddfellowship is a service organization dedicated to the betterment of mankind. Anyone interested in membership information may call 217-897-6544 or stop in at the Free Book Exchange, where pamphlets are available.



The GriefShare support group will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Gibson City Bible Church starting Feb. 5. The church is located at 309 N. Illinois 47 in Gibson City. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics. For more information or to register, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., followed by worship from 6:45 to 7 p.m., a lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:30 to 8 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-784-8673.



Celebrate Recovery sessions are being held at 6 p.m. on Mondays at The Upper Room Bible Church, 455 W. Orleans St., Paxton. Food and fellowship will be offered from 6 to 6:30 p.m., followed by worship from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m., a lesson from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. and “open share” groups from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Childcare is available. For more information, call 217-379-4189.



Yarns and Threads, a group of people who enjoy knitting, crocheting, quilting, embroidery and all other sewing crafts, meets on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at the Paxton Carnegie Library, 254 S. Market St., Paxton.



An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, at Royce Baier’s renovated second-floor apartments at Remembrance Hall, 103 E. Pells St., Paxton. The open house is only open to members of the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce. A public open house will be held later.



A euchre party sponsored by Chic Meredith’s Ford County Relay for Life team will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Moyer District Library, 618 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. There is a $10 entry fee. Snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, people can call 217-784-5267 and leave a message with their name and phone number.



A Family Game Night is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Paxton Church of Christ, 400 W. Ottawa Road, Paxton. There will be all kinds of board games available for people to play; plus, there will be a few group games. Everyone is also encouraged to bring their favorite board game and a snack to share. The community is invited to attend.

The movie “Hotel Transylvania 3” will be shown free of charge at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Melvin Community Hall. Movie-goers are advised to bring a blanket or rug on which to sit.



The Arrowsmith American Legion post will host an all-you-can-eat dinner at the Arrowsmith American Legion Hall from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Available for purchase will be chicken, walleye and catfish filets. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available, but carryout orders are not all-you-can-eat. Children ages 10 and under eat for free when dining in with an adult.



The Ladies Aid society of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley will hold a chili and oyster soup luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, in the cafeteria at St. John’s Lutheran School in Buckley. Sandwiches, homemade pie and cake will be served.



The Dysart Family gospel group will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the Loda United Methodist Church. A free-will offering will be collected, and refreshments will be served after the concert. LeWain and Lorena Dysart, with their five children, began performing in various venues in 2006 and began releasing projects in 2007. The Dysart Family, based out of Macon, Mo., received several nominations for the Singing News fan awards and the Diamond awards. They saw multiple radio singles do well in the Singing News charts and other gospel music radio charts, reaching the Top 80 and Top 40. The Dysart Family has had the privilege of sharing the stage with The Gatlin Brothers, Legacy Five Quartet, The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Talley Trio, The Lesters, Gold City Quartet, Jeff and Sheri Easter, and Tribute Quartet. For more information, people can visit www.dysartfamily.com.



The Fisher Free Book Exchange will be open from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at the intersection of Third and Sangamon streets in downtown Fisher. For more information, people can call 217-897-6544.



The Purdue University Extension and the University of Illinois Extension will host their annual Bi-State Gardening Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at The Beef House Restaurant, 16501 Indiana State Road 63, Covington, Ind. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. CST), and the presenters will begin at 6:45 p.m. EST, following a Beef House dinner. The conference will consist of two presentations: “The Green Pathway to Invasion: Invasive Plants and Landscaping” by Chris Evans, a University of Illinois Extension forester; and “Gardening Under the Influence (of Myths)” by Bill McKnight, a.k.a. “The Mad Botanist.” The cost for the program is $20, which includes dinner, payable online or at the door. People can register by calling 217-333-7672 or visiting go.illinois.edu/bistate.



Country Financial and the Illinois Farm Bureau are teaming up to host a series of winter crop meetings for farmers in Illinois, including one scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau building at 1381 S. Crescent St. in Gilman. Speakers at the Gilman event will include Doug Yoder, Country Financial crop agency manager, who will discuss changes to the federal crop insurance program for 2019; and Brad Clow, Country Financial crop operations manager. Their presentations will include a crop insurance update and a showcase of how drones are being used in agribusiness and insurance. A light breakfast of rolls, juice and coffee will be served. Reservations are not required. For more information or to reserve a seat, people can contact Brenna Hildenbrand at 815-265-4718, Bob Burd at 815-432-5240 or Tim Santefort at 815-265-4712.



The Saybrook American Legion post will be serving whole catfish, chicken or all-you-can-eat walleye from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. The meal includes a choice of the three meats plus three sides. Dine-in and carryout orders will be available.



An expo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at three locations in downtown Chatsworth — the Central Illinois Connection Center, the American Legion Hall and Bluebird Hall. The expo features businesses from Central Illinois. Attendees can enjoy dozens of creations from area restaurants, browse services for their home and business construction, and see a wide range of agriculture products and services. Donations will go toward children’s activities at the Central Illinois Connection Center.



The Gibson City United Methodist Church, located at 206 E. 10th St. in Gibson City, will host a paint party at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, in the church’s fellowship hall. Casey McCullough, an area high school art teacher, will lead budding artists in creating their own winter-themed masterpieces. There is no age limit for participants. The cost is $10 for children up to age 12 and $20 for people ages 13 and above. All paint supplies and materials will be provided, and snacks will be served. Advance registration and payment are required. To reserve a spot, people can contact Judy Eckhoff at 217-249-4387 or the church office at 217-784-5452.



A two-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at the Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. The seminar features a video with advice from counselors, pastors and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. Attendees will learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle loneliness, what to do with their spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild their life. For more information, call Bonnie at 217-784-5702 or email gcbiblec@gibsoncitybible.org.



Christ Lutheran High School’s annual Taste of Italy Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the school, located at 201 W. Lincoln St. in Buckley. Free-will donations will be accepted for the meal.



A Super Bowl tailgate party will be held starting at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 107 S. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City. The tailgate party will feature a winner-take-all barbecue cookoff (beef, pork and chicken), an euchre competition, a bags competition and a bowling competition. There is a $5 entry fee for the barbecue cookoff, with all proceeds to be split between the church’s youth group and Kids Church. Attendees of the tailgate party are asked to bring a lawn chair and side dish to share. For more information on the event or competition rules, people can email gcnewbeginnings@sbcglobal.net.



The Arrowsmith Christian Church will be holding its annual pancakes and sausage supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the church. The public is invited to the all-you-can-eat supper.



The Purdue University Extension and University of Illinois Extension will sponsor a pasture management workshop on Thursday, Feb. 7, at The Beef House Restaurant, 16501 Indiana State Road 63, Covington, Ind. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. CST), and the presenters will begin following a Beef House dinner. The conference will consist of two presentations — “Management of Edge Habitats” by Ryan Pankau, a University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator; and “From Overgrazed to a Full Bite” by Dr. Keith Johnson, professor of agronomy at Purdue University. The cost for the program is $20, which includes dinner, payable online or at the door. People are asked to rregister by Jan. 31 by calling 217-333-7672 or visiting go.illinois.edu/bistate.



St. John’s Lutheran School’s annual chicken dinner, carnival and auction is set for 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the school, located at 206 E. Main St. in Buckley. The event is a fundraiser for the school. Donations of items are being sought for the auction. Also needed are gift certificates, discount coupons and monetary donations in order to buy items and supplies for the event. Non-perishable items for the auction should be dropped off at the school by Monday, Feb. 11. Persons donating perishable items are asked to contact a committee member to make arrangements for pickup. All donations are tax-exempt. For more information on the event or on donating an item, people can contact Kari Stachura at 708-341-6313 or stjohnsbuckleyptl@gmail.com or Salli Ernst at 815-644-2897 or stjohnsbuckleyptl@gmail.com.



A first-aid/CPR/AED certification class will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, at the Paxton Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St., Paxton. The first-aid portion starts at 10:30 a.m., while the CPR and AED portion will begin at 1 p.m. A short break will be provided between the two classes. The cost for first-aid certification is $25. The cost for CPR and AED certification is $25. If enrolling in both certification classes, the total cost is $40. People must register by Monday, Feb. 18, by calling 217-379-4203. Space is limited to the first 15 people. Payment must be received prior to the class.