Longmire, Salyards to receive GCMS's Distinguished Alumni Award

GIBSON CITY — Conrad Longmire, a former theoretical physicist who graduated from Sibley High School in 1939, and Mark Salyards, a former chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force who graduated from Gibson City High School in 1982, are set to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district.

The two men will be honored during halftime of the GCMS High School Falcons’ boys’ basketball game against Ridgeview on Friday, Feb. 1.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence of the GCMS school district.

“The Distinguished Alumni Award does more than honor its recipients, it also further illustrates the great value of the academic programs, reminds faculty of the potential each student has to make to the community and increases the pride all alumni, students, staff and faculty have for our school,” GCMS Principal Chris Garard said in a news release. “These individuals exemplify the ideals of the GCMS school district and the communities it serves, and should be held as role models for current and future GCMS students. Their careers and achievements honor and sustain the legacy of excellence that is GCMS schools.”