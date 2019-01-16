PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Branden P. Mullis, 23, of Paxton, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was also ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident around 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, after his 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was involved in an accident in the 600 block of East Pells Street. The accident occurred when Mullis was driving east on Pells Street and lost control of his truck, which spun out of control and jumped the curb to the south of the road before striking a tree and an unoccupied 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser owned by Sandra L. Conley of Paxton. The PT Cruiser was parked in the parking lot at Parkview Dwellings, 644 E. Pells St. Mullis allegedly failed field-sobriety tests at the scene. Also, found in his vehicle were an open bottle of whiskey and an open can of beer. After being arrested and taken to the Ford County Jail, Mullis submitted to a breath test, which showed his blood alcohol content was 0.118, above the legal limit of 0.08. His truck was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Vicki L. Khan, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license and was ticketed for expired registration during a traffic stop at 10:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the intersection of State and Union streets. The 2010 Dodge Caravan that Khan was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

➜ Alexander M. Dorche, 54, of Paxton, was arrested for driving with a revoked driver’s license and was ticketed for possession of 10 or fewer grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at the intersection of Stockholm Road and Bogardus Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer checked the license plates on the 2001 Dodge van that Dorche was driving and found that its registered owner’s driver’s license was revoked. Dorche’s license had been revoked multiple times, police said. His vehicle was seized by police under city ordinance and Article 36 in the Illinois Criminal Code.

➜ Alicia A. Zarate, 41, of Cissna Park, was arrested for unlawful use of registration and was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle during a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Chestnut Street. The traffic stop was conducted after a Paxton police officer checked the license plates on the 2005 Mercury Sable that Zarate was driving and found them to be registered to a 1997 GMC Utility. The vehicle was towed but not seized.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ David L. Renfroe, 28, of 205 N. Church St., Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Thursday, Jan. 10.

➜ Destiny M. Langlois, 20, of 530 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for obstructing a peace officer on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

➜ Lisa A. Latham, 29, of 530 Carriage Lane, Gibson City, for an in-state warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Daniel O. Smith, 54, of Watseka, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of minor injuries he sustained in a one-vehicle accident near Gilman on Sunday, Jan. 13. The accident occurred when Smith was driving east on County Road 1700 North and his vehicle began to skid out of control on the snow-covered roadway, causing it to leave the roadway and enter a ditch. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No tickets were issued.

➜ Clara J. Hughes, 52, of Watseka, was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka for treatment of minor injuries she sustained in a one-vehicle accident on Sunday, Jan. 13, near Watseka. The accident occurred when Hughes was driving west on County Road 2100 North and her vehicle began to skid out of control on the snow-covered roadway, causing it to slide across the intersection with County Road 1930 East and into a water-filled ditch. The vehicle sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported.

➜ Brent E. Durflinger, 38, of Chillicothe, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a revoked driver’s license on Sunday, Jan. 13.

➜ Kiesha K. Ates, 35, of Riverdale, turned herself in at the Iroquois County Jail on Saturday, Jan. 12. Ates was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for driving under the influence.

➜ Jurron F. Mays, 37, of Champaign, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail to start serving a 30-day sentence he received for driving with a suspended driver’s license on Friday, Jan. 11.

➜ Adam S. Blair, 29, of Gilman, was arrested by Gilman police on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle on Friday, Jan. 11.

➜ Alyssa M. Eighnor, 32, of Sheldon, was transported from the Vermilion County Jail to the Iroquois County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 10. Eighnor was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear in court for burglary.

➜ David H. Smallwood, 23, of Cissna Park, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for failure to register as a sex offender on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

➜ Andrew J. Janssen, 40, of Onarga, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on a writ of body warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

DISTRICT 21 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

ASHKUM — District 21 Illinois State Police released the following news:

➜ District 21 troopers issued 6,436 traffic citations and 10,586 written warnings in 2018, including 153 for driving under the influence and 516 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 304 criminal arrests made, along with 1,346 enforcement details conducted. District 21 troopers also assisted 2,078 motorists, conducted 2,181 motor carrier inspections and investigated 826 traffic crashes. There were 11 fatal crashes investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in 2018, resulting in 15 fatalities.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police issued 572 traffic citations and 801 written warnings in December, including 13 for driving under the influence and 23 for failure to wear a seat belt. There were also 31 criminal arrests made. District 21 troopers also assisted 128 motorists, conducted 108 motor carrier inspections and investigated 85 traffic crashes. There was one fatal crash investigated in District 21 — which encompasses Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties — in December.

➜ District 21 Illinois State Police will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols in Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

The patrols focus on 15 safety belt and child safety seat laws.