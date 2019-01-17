Paxton Park District looking for new swim coach

PAXTON — The Paxton Park District is looking for a new coach for the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swim team for this upcoming summer.

Alex Goudy wrapped her coaching career at the end of last season. At the Paxton Park District Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting Wednesday, the board approved a job description and seasonal salary for the vacant coaching position.

Anyone interested in the position can find an application, along with the position’s job description, on the district’s website, www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.

“Whoever is hired will have some big shoes to fill,” said Neal McKenry, the district’s recreation director. “Coach Goudy was great for the swim team and ran practices and meets with fun and efficiency. Whoever is hired will need to have a strong rapport with parents and volunteers because swim teams need people other than the coach to be successful.”

The district is also in the process of looking for a new attorney and board secretary after Ross Sorensen attended his last meeting in that role in December.

There was also a discussion during the meeting about assigning new chairpersons to the board’s various committees. Brad Ecker serves as the board’s vice president and head of its building and grounds committee, while Kaye Harper is the head of the pool commitee, treasurer Amber King is the head of the finance and long-term planning committee, Bobby Kinnaird is the head of the recreation committee and commissioner Denver Piatt is the head of the safety and insurance committee.

New roles will not go into effect until after April’s election, when the board will officially drop from seven members to five.



Board hires Didier Brothers, Glad’s Tree Service for projects

Also during the meeting, Didier Brothers LLC was hired to powerwash the exterior of the Paxton Civic Center and the adjoining nursery school for a cost of $1,090.

Also, Glad’s Tree Service was hired, at a cost not to exceed $2,900, to remove dead trees and stumps around Coady Park, most notably a large dead tree on the far-north side of the property.

Also, Eagle Painting submitted a bid to patch, prime and paint the walls of the Civic Center. The bid was not approved but instead was tabled until next month’s meeting.

“The board wanted to include additional work to the bid, such as painting the ceiling and repairing a small crack in the ceiling, which were items not included on the initial bid,” McKenry said.

With the power-washing project, the future painting project and a couple other plans that will come about in the near future, the park district is “putting in a concerted effort to improve the look and aesthetics of the Civic Center,” McKenry said.

“In 2018, we had close to 80 percent of the year’s weekend dates booked with events, parties and other rentals,” McKenry continued. “With the sale of the American Legion building (on East Pells Street), Paxton will soon not have that option as a site to rent out for family gatherings. For that reason, this year and beyond, we expect the Civic Center to be in even greater use. With more people planning to use the building, we want it to look and feel nicer, plain and simple.”



Other business

Also during the meeting:

➜ The board scheduled its next meeting for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Civic Center, 601 S. Fall St. Scheduling of future meetings was tabled until the board hires a new attorney because, McKenry said, “our meeting schedule will need to line up with their availability.”

➜ McKenry said the park district will offer a first-aid, CPR and AED certification class on Feb. 23 and a babysitter’s certification course on April 13. More information and registration forms can be found at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.

➜ After a one-year hiatus, it was announced that the district will hold a daddy-daughter dance on March 30, with the theme being “Elegant Evening at Eastlawn.” More information and registration forms can be found at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.

