Buckley may not have to pay back entire loan for water-tower project

BUCKLEY — The village of Buckley may get a break on the repayment of a $160,000 loan it is seeking from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the refurbishing of its old water tower.

Engineer Larry Johnson of the Champaign-based Fehr Graham engineering firm, told the village board last week that the town may qualify for 75 percent principal forgiveness, which would require the repayment of only $40,000 of the $160,000 loan.

In addition, the village may qualify for a lower interest rate — 1.38 percent, rather than the typical interest rate of 1.84 percent — through the IEPA’s Public Water Supply Loan Program, Johnson said.

The final decision for the village qualifying for the incentives will be determined at the time a loan agreement is issued using updated Census Bureau and Department of Labor data for the town’s 561 residents.

The village is seeking a 20-year loan from the IEPA. Without the lower interest rate and principal forgiveness, the annual repayment amount would be $9,568, with each of Buckley’s 280 water customers paying $34.20 more per year, or $2.85 per month, to pay off the loan over that time frame. However, if principal forgiveness and a reduced interest rate is given to the village, the annual loan repayment amount is expected to be reduced to $2,290 while the related fee increases for water customers are expected to be reduced to $8.16 per year, or 68 cents per month.

The median household income in Buckley is $41,458, compared with annual water costs for each household of $561.

The village wants to refurbish its 50,000-gallon elevated water tower — located in the roundabout at the corner of Walnut and Central streets — through high-pressure power-washing and recoating the interior and exterior of its tank; repairing its vents, ladders and overflow box; replacing its cathodic protection system; and making safety upgrades.

According to the IEPA, a recent tank inspection identified the presence of lead primer coating that is flaking off the tank and into the nearby village park. Recoating the tank is expected to eliminate the potential lead-related health hazards and protect the safety of the village’s drinking water.

The project is expected to begin July 31 and be completed by Nov. 30.

The IEPA intends to issue what is known as a “categorical exclusion” for the project, which, if issued, would preclude the project from a formal environmental review process and public hearing. The agency can do so for water-supply projects that are of limited scope and have “little or no potential for causing negative environmental impacts.”

For 10 days this month, the public is being given the opportunity to provide written comments to the IEPA about its intent to issue the categorical exclusion. For more information, residents may contact the IEPA’s Jasmine Mallory at 217-782-2027.

Last week, the village board authorized Board President Sheree Stachura to sign various documents as requested by the IEPA and to allow engineers to begin preparing documents in preparation for soliciting bids from contractors for the project.



Other business

In other business at the board’s Jan. 14 meeting:

➜ The board voted unanimously to hire Kari Stachura for a position at the Buckley Lake building, as recommended by the board’s personnel committee.

➜ Board members voted to approve an addendum to the water ordinance related to the date water bills are due and the timeframe for when water-service disconnection occurs as a result of non-payment. A notice about the new policies, which go into effect May 1, will be included in the next round of water bills.

➜ The board’s president said she had received a call from Terry Eimen, director of environmental health for the Iroquois County Public Health Department, regarding a property owner who was using a sump pump to pump raw sewage out of his yard and into the street. Village police officer Chris White said he had talked with the property owner and informed him that what he was doing was illegal. The board’s president said she would speak with the village’s attorney and have him file an injunction in court regarding the matter. Stachura also said that this was just another example of septic systems failing in town — one reason the town needs a sewage-treatment system.

➜ Village maintenance employee Donnie Miller said the season’s first major snow storm kept him busy.

➜ Miller said he installed new windows and a new door at the Village Hall and hung new drywall there, as well. Miller said he would like to put in more drywall in the Village Hall and will look into the cost of doing so.

➜ Miller said that while he was cleaning sidewalks, he ran into a problem with lights being stacked up by a business on the sidewalk, making it a little difficult to maneuver around them. The village’s police officer said he will draft a letter and send it to the building’s owner to ask that the lights be removed.

➜ Resident Scott Shockley told the board that it could have saved the village some money by buying a welder for Miller to use at a cost of $1,100, rather than spending $372 on repairs to the town’s old welder.

➜ Miller said there is a fallen tree in a grassy lot between a store and the street.

➜ The board learned that the village’s attorney would see if the village of Buckley could possibly come to an agreement with the village of Sheldon so that their respective ordinance books can be codified at a reduced cost to each town.

➜ White said he is working 24 hours a week in Buckley but would like to work 30 hours each week. The board’s president said that before any increase in working hours is granted, she would need to first check with the village’s attorney to see if it would mean the village would need to pay White retirement and insurance benefits. White said that if the village is not sure about needing to provide benefits to White under a 30-hour work week, the village could instead give him 29 hours a week. Stachura then asked other board members if they wanted her to talk to the attorney about the change or instead keep White’s hours limited to 24 per week, but no one said anything, so no action will be taken.

➜ The board authorized Miller to look into the cost of replacing a deteriorating street light pole. New light poles could cost around $400.

➜ Village Clerk Jim Biggs said seven candidates are running in April’s election for the three available trustee positions.

➜ Village Treasurer Julie Schuldt asked board members if they wanted her to continue to mail certified notices for water-service shut-offs. Schuldt said that a lot of the certified notices she sends to the post office do not get picked up by residents, and she does not know if it is due to residents just not wanting to pick up the notices or instead the hours at the local post office making it not possible. Schuldt asked if the extra money associated with the certified mailings was worth it. Board members agreed to just send the notices via regular mail and have an ERH Enterprises employee put the notices on the homes of those whose water service is to be shut off around the same time she mails the notices.

