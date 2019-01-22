PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Shanna R. Allhands, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery for allegedly striking her roommate at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 800 S. High, Apt. 16.

➜ Shane E. St. John, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the intersection of Pells and Washington streets. Police pulled over St. John for having an obstructed registration plate. The 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck that St. John was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.