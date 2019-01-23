Atkinson named student of month at PBL High School

Emma Atkinson, middle, who was named Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School’s student of the month for January, poses with Principal Travis Duley and teacher Rebekah Carroll, who nominated her for the award.

PAXTON — Sophomore Emma Atkinson of Paxton has been named student of the month for January at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

A daughter of Dawn Stack and Jim Atkinson, she was nominated for the award by PBL High School English teacher Rebekah Carroll. In her nomination letter, Carroll wrote:

“Emma has, since the start of the year, been very engaged in class and an active learner. She asks a lot of questions and makes sure to clarify if she does not understand something. She also encourages others regularly and brushes it off when students make fun of her for being an attentive listener. During one class discussion, another student said something along the lines of, ‘Why are you working so hard?’ and Emma replied, ‘You should try it — you might like it.’”

Atkinson is a member of the school’s volleyball team and the Champaign-based Primetime Club volleyball team, playing in both the libero and defensive specialist positions. Many of her weeknights and weekends are devoted to playing the sport.

Although her plans for the future are undecided, her favorite subjects in school are biology and English, and she believes that one or both of these fields will have an impact on her future life choices.

The student of the month award is administered by the nonprofit PBL Education Foundation. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “excellence through rigor, relevance and relationships.” Teachers are free to nominate students by any criteria they choose as long as it demonstrates the school district’s mission.

Each month’s winner receives $50 in Paxton Area Chamber Bucks gift certificates. The 2018-19 student of the month program is sponsored by Gilbane Building Co. of Chicago, the school district’s construction-management firm.