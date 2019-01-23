Following is a list of cases filed recently in Ford County Circuit Court, as posted at www.judici.com:
Traffic tickets
• A 16-year-old male from Loda, for driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
• Alejandro Vences, 21, of Chicago, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Natalio Campa Alvarez, 44, of Chicago, for driving with no valid driver’s license, a child restraint violation and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Paul A. Karas, 20, of South Elgin, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
• Michael A. Russo, 22, of Bartlett, for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Forcible entry and detainer
• Lindsay C. Dilks of Loda vs. Antonia Pelsvynski of Paxton.
Orders of protection
• Tillie Deitz vs. Sean Joslin.
Law
• Joanna O’Dear of Kankakee vs. Jeffery Eckley.
