PAXTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department released the following list of recent activity:

➜ Shanna R. Allhands, 31, of Paxton, was arrested for domestic battery for allegedly striking her roommate at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 800 S. High, Apt. 16.

➜ Shane E. St. John, 29, of Paxton, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop at 2:13 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at the intersection of Pells and Washington streets. Police pulled over St. John for having an obstructed registration plate. The 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck that St. John was driving was seized by police under city ordinance.

GIBSON CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Police Department released the following list of persons arrested or ticketed recently:

➜ Nicole C. Troyer, 40, of 926 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City, for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday, Jan. 20.

IROQUOIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office released the following list of recent activity:

➜ No injuries were reported and no tickets were issued following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fourth Street and Lake Street in Ashkum on Saturday, Jan. 19. The accident occurred when Lisa A. Lemenger, 55, of Ashkum, was driving south on Fourth Street and her vehicle slid in front of a vehicle that was eastbound on Lake Street and being driven by Kathleen E. Davis, 55, of Clifton. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage.

➜ Patrick K. Lasage, 28, of Sheldon, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for domestic battery on Saturday, Jan. 19.

➜ Tori Irvin, 20, of Gilman, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 19.

➜ Angela Julian, 25, of Watseka, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies on an Iroquois County warrant on Friday, Jan. 18.

➜ No tickets were issued and no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident near Ashkum on Thursday, Jan. 17. The accident occurred when Raymond E. Obecunas, 65, of Romeoville, was driving north on County Road 700 East, near County Road 2800 North, when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. His vehicle entered a ditch to the west of the road.