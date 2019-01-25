Inquest scheduled in death of Elliott man

PAXTON — An inquest will be held in February to determine the cause of death for an Elliott man who was found dead inside his home following a fire there last May.

Ford County Coroner Rick Flessner said he decided to conduct the inquest because he wants all of the known facts surrounding the death of 34-year-old Jeremy C. Turner to be made public in accordance with his family’s wishes.

“It’s not only the wishes of the family,” Flessner said. “I want it to be made public.”

Flessner noted that there has been much speculation amongst the public about what caused Mr. Turner’s death after an autopsy was unable to determine the cause. Flessner said that Dr. Shiping Bao, after conducting the autopsy on May 9 at the Champaign County morgue, listed no preliminary opinion in his autopsy report, “pending a toxicology study.”

Flessner said the inquest is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the second-floor courtroom at the Ford County Courthouse, 200 W. State St., Paxton. It will involve Flessner laying out the facts surrounding Mr. Turner’s death and then a six-member coroner’s jury ruling on the cause and manner of death — which could be either accidental, natural, suicidal, homicidal or undetermined.

“I will provide (the coroner’s jury with) as much information as I can put my hands on concerning anything that is pertinent to the case,” Flessner said.

Mr. Turner was found dead in his home at 202 E. Railroad St. in Elliott on May 8 after firefighters from four agencies responded to a blaze there around 10:20 a.m. The house was destroyed by the blaze.

A day later, Elliott Fire Chief Bill Smith said the cause and origin of the fire remained undetermined, and the state fire marshal’s office was investigating.

Later, Ford County Sheriff Mark Doran asked for the public’s help in providing any pictures or video footage they may have taken of the fire.

Last June, Doran remained tight-lipped about what he called an ongoing investigation, declining to say whether foul play was suspected. Doran did say, however, that “several articles and items” found at Mr. Turner’s home had been sent to a lab for analysis.

Flessner said at that time that the case was “more complicated than (it may appear) at first blush,” but he declined to elaborate.