Judge finds probable cause to prosecute Melvin man in December stabbing

PAXTON — A Ford County judge found probable cause Friday to proceed with the prosecution of a Melvin man charged with six felony counts of aggravated battery for allegedly stabbing another man in his chest and back.

Toby Wayne Price, 45, who listed an address at 213 N. Green St., remained in police custody Friday with bond set at $50,000. Price is due in Ford County Circuit Court again for a pretrial hearing at 11 a.m. March 11, with trial tentatively set for April.

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, Ford County sheriff’s deputy Kevin Conrad testified that he responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:28 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 200 block of North Green Street in Melvin. Upon arrival, witnesses told Conrad that Price had allegedly stabbed Derrick C. Manson, 32, who lives at 208 N. Green St., using a knife.

Immediately before the alleged stabbing, several neighbors, including Manson, had confronted Price about him driving recklessly in a sport-utility vehicle around Melvin, Conrad said.

Those neighbors told Conrad that the verbal confrontation turned physical only after Price pulled out a knife and used it to stab Manson.

Conrad said that Price’s girlfriend, Diana Bauer, even said she felt Price was not justified in stabbing Manson. She told Conrad Price was upset and had been drinking alcohol.

Manson was taken to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City, where he was treated before being released.

Price also received treatment at the hospital for lacerations to his face, Conrad said. Conrad said it is believed that Price sustained the cuts when one of the neighbors, identified as Michael Arndt, “had taken him to the ground when he was swinging the knife around.” Conrad said Arndt, who also sustained several cuts to his forehead, indicated that he “got on (Price’s) back and choked him to the ground.”

Public defender Harvey Welch of Urbana asked Conrad if any of the neighbors had also been drinking alcohol, but State’s Attorney Andrew Killian objected to that question based on its relevancy, prompting Welch to withdraw the question.

Welch argued that Price was acting in self-defense. Welch noted that Price was confronted by as many as seven upset neighbors and that at least one of them — Manson — had to get close enough to Price to be stabbed.

Killian, however, noted that Price was the first person to use physical force among those involved — and that Price’s own girlfriend even believed his actions were not justified. Killian added that Price was neither threatened nor assaulted before he pulled out the knife.

Judge Matt Fitton sided with Killian, saying the prosecution had met its burden of demonstrating probable cause exists to proceed to trial.

Price is charged with six counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, including two related to the use of a deadly weapon, two related to causing great bodily harm and two related to the incident taking place in a public place.

If convicted, Price faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to two to five years in prison.