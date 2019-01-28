Barickman continues in leadership role on judiciary committee

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, has been tapped to continue his role as the lead Republican on the Senate’s judiciary committee, along with being assigned to once again serve on the executive and education committees.

“The biggest, most controversial bills are typically assigned to the judiciary and executive committees,” said Barickman. “It’s an honor to continue to have an outsized role in the process of vetting many of the most important issues we deal with as lawmakers.”

Barickman has also been assigned to the education committee, which reviews legislation affecting the education system for students in pre-kindergarten through high school. This is an area that Barickman is intimately familiar with, as he served as the lead Republican negotiator during the process of developing a new funding system for Illinois schools. Barickman championed the evidence-based model approach to funding, which was eventually used as the framework for the new system.

“I look forward to continuing to do what I can to help improve the educational opportunities for all Illinois students,” said Barickman. “Building a better future for our children starts with the quality of education they receive in our schools.”

Barickman will also serve on the criminal law, energy and public utilities, and labor committees, which look at changes to the criminal justice system, rules governing the state’s energy infrastructure and employment laws, respectively.

“These committees deal with legislation that has the potential to impact people every day of their lives,” said Barickman. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve on all of these committees and to act as an advocate for the principles of good government.”

Barickman also serves in a leadership role for his caucus, as an assistant Republican leader.

Barickman resides in Bloomington with his wife, Kristin, and their three children.