ONARGA — Certified family nurse practitioner Crickett Engelbrecht has joined the staff at Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services’ Onarga Clinic.

Engelbrecht joins the clinic’s staff of Dr. Benjamin Brewer, Dr. Doug Lanoue and family nurse practitioner Sue Gray. Engelbrecht will see patients from pediatrics to geriatrics, including walk-ins.

To schedule an appointment with her, people can call 815-268-4840.