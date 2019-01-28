Harvest Ale House asking public to name its new house brew

PAXTON — The Harvest Ale House in downtown Paxton is offering the public a chance to name its new house brew, and suggestions have already come pouring in.

The bar-and-grill announced the contest on its Facebook page last week after owner Ben Grice decided to create a house brew with the assistance of Main Street Brewing Co. of Belleville.

The beer will be featured at all three of Grice’s businesses in downtown Paxton — the Harvest Ale House, The Humble Hog and Market Street Tap.

“It’s a very drinkable cream ale with a biscuity malt backbone,” Grice said.

To enter the contest, people are asked to “share” and “like” the Harvest Ale House’s Facebook page and then comment with a suggested name for the new beer. A winner will be selected on Monday, Feb. 4, and will win a $50 gift card to the Harvest Ale House.

Among the names already suggested on the Harvest Ale House’s Facebook page are: “Butter My Biscuit,” “Ale Have Another,” “102 Harvest Ale,” “Spotted Hog Ale,” “Humble Hale Ale,” “Livin’ the Cream Life,” “Back Hometown Ale,” “Humble Harvest Cream Ale,” “Cream of the Crop,” “P-town Players Ale,” “Dogtown Ale,” “PBaLe,” “Ottawa Trail Cream Ale,” “Hog House Ale,” “InaugurAle,” “Panther Ale,” “Best at Being HumbAle,” “Harvest Cream,” “Humble Homebrew,” “PBL Proud” and “Ben’s Beer.”

Grice said he hopes to have the beer on tap by Saturday, Feb. 9.

