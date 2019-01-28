Rotary seeks students to attend leadership camp

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City Rotary Club is accepting applications from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School sophomores interested in attending a leadership training camp to be held April 12-14 at Allerton Park near Monticello.

The annual Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) camp a leadership training program for high school students. It focuses on various leadership and teambuilding activities and includes physical challenge activities.

Some 125 area students will attend the camp under sponsorship of Rotary clubs in the district. Students in the sophomore class are eligible to apply and should see Mike McDevitt at GCMS High School for further details.

Applications are due to McDevitt by Friday Feb. 8.