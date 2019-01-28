Students from Tri-Point, GCMS advance in NSDAR essay contest

The Gov. Thomas Ford chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) announced that Tri-Point Junior High School eighth-grader Erica Harrell and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School sixth-grader Addison Kerchenfaut were named winners at both the chapter and district levels of the NSDAR’s annual American history essay contest.

Harrell, a daughter of Eba and John Harrell of Piper City, and Kerchenfaut, a daughter of Aizza and Rick Kerchenfaut of Gibson City, won at the local chapter level and the District III division level to have their essays advance to the state level of judging.

The theme of the essay was “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” This June marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment was adopted on June 4, 1919, and was later ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. The amendment granted all American women the right to vote and hold elective office. Many Americans at the time viewed this as a radical change to the U.S. Constitution.

Using historical facts, students were to describe how the “Suffragette” movement has affected their family life. Essays were judged on historical accuracy, originality, spelling and grammar.

The contest was open to students in public, private or parochial schools in Ford County, along with students who are home-schooled.

A program to honor Harrell and Kerchenfaut, along with the local NSDAR chapter’s Junior American Citizens contest winners and DAR/SAR Good Citizens winners, will take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Gibson City. As part of the program, Carol Castellon will talk about the history of Illinois flags.