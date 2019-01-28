Troopers to be diligently checking for stranded drivers in coming days

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police will be diligently checking their assigned patrol areas for stranded drivers in the coming days, as temperatures could reach record lows and make traveling extremely dangerous.

Meanwhile, drivers are advised to be particularly careful when approaching any stationary vehicle with flashing lights; to slow down; and, if there is an adjacent lane allowing them to move over, to do so.

Other safety tips for drivers to remember if travel is necessary in the coming days include:

➜ Allow extra time to get to your destination.

➜ Avoid unnecessary lane changes, reduce your speed and increase your following distance on snowy or ice-covered roads.

➜ Watch out for black ice, as roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps and bridges, which all are prone to black ice.

➜ Dress warmly for the weather. Dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.

➜ Make sure someone is aware of your travel plans. If traveling a long distance, let someone know your route and estimated departure and arrival times.

➜ Make sure your cell phone is fully charged. Also, be sure to keep a cell-phone charger with you in your vehicle.

➜ Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first-aid kit.

➜ If you do get stranded, make sure snow is not blocking your exhaust.

Up-to-date road conditions can be found at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.