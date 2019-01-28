Weather prompts postponement of court hearings

PAXTON — Predicted hazardous wind chills and driving conditions prompted Judge Matt Fitton to postpone all court hearings scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30, in Ford County Circuit Court.

“Cases set those days will be rescheduled and notices will be sent to all parties or their attorneys,” said a news release Monday. “Additionally, individuals will be able to check the status of their cases on judici.com to see when their case will be rescheduled. All parties represented by an attorney are encouraged to contact their attorney to discuss this postponement of their case or cases.”

Meanwhile, the Iroquois County Courthouse in Watseka will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30, and Thursday, Jan. 31, due to frigid temperatures and will re-open Friday, Feb. 1, a news release from Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen said.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30, as well, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said. The county offices at the Brookens Administrative Center in Urbana will also be closed, County Executive Darlene Kloeppel said.

Also, all Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district athletic events and activities scheduled for Monday night were canceled, including girls’ basketball games at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

On Wednesday, the wind chill was expected to reach as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind-chill watch was to be in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning for Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.