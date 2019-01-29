Cardboard boxes catch fire outside Rantoul's Walmart

RANTOUL — Rantoul fire officials were planning to view video footage later in the day in an attempt to determine what caused a fire next to the Rantoul Walmart store early Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Ken Waters said several bales of cardboard boxes caught fire.

Firefighters responded at 7:56 a.m. and were still on the scene two hours later.

“I’ve got a lot of cold firefighters right now,” Waters said. “It’s a sloppy mess out here.”

He said it looks like a “large snowball fight” had occurred because foam was used to extinguish the fire.

Waters estimated half a dozen bales of cardboard were on fire.

A backhoe was brought in to tear apart the pallets “to open it up to get to it,” Waters said.

The blaze, which occurred on the southwest side of the store, did not damage the building. Fire officials wanted to view the video footage because the pallets are not near any likely source that could have started the fire.

Ten firefighters responded to the call. Thomasboro’s department sent four firefighters. There were two fire engines and one rescue unit on the scene.