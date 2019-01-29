County board's zoning committee reschedules Thursday meeting

PAXTON — The Ford County Board has rescheduled a meeting of its zoning committee to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, in the first-floor courtroom at the courthouse in Paxton to continue discussing revisions to the county's wind-energy ordinance.

The meeting, which is open to the public, had originally been scheduled for Thursday morning, but it was later decided that the courthouse will be closed that day due to forecasted frigid temperatures.

Among topics expected to be discussed are new decommissioning requirements for turbines and a proposal to allow unincorporated communities — such as Clarence, Garber, Guthrie, Harpster, Perdueville or Stelle — to regulate the siting of wind turbines within 1 1/2 miles of their boundaries.