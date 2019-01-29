GCMS board OKs contract extensions, accepts golf coach's resignation

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — In a brief meeting Monday night, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved a two-year contract extension with Mid-American Energy and Mansfield Energy for electric and natural gas, respectively.

Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said the extension with Mid-American would result in a 9 percent drop in costs, while the one with Mansfield results in a 7 percent reduction.

Board members also accepted the resignation of high school golf coach Guy Percy.