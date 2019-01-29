Gibson City woman charged in theft of doctor's car outside hospital

Kristy M. Miller, 28, who listed an address at 1012 N. Melvin St. in Gibson City, was arrested on charges of theft of a motor vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to a motor vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor.

GIBSON CITY — A Gibson City woman remained in the Ford County Jail on Tuesday after she allegedly stole a doctor’s car that was left running and unlocked outside Gibson Area Hospital on Sunday night.

Ford County State’s Attorney Andrew Killian on Tuesday filed a single count of theft of more than $10,000 against Kristy M. Miller, 28, who listed an address at 1012 N. Melvin St.

Miller was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. Monday when a Ford County sheriff’s deputy spotted her driving the stolen 2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 near the intersection of county roads 500 North and 550 East, according to Gibson City Police Chief Adam Rosendahl.

Miller was alone in the car and was arrested without incident. Miller remained jailed in lieu of $20,000 bond, meaning she must pay $2,000 to be released.

Rosendahl said the theft happened shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Rosendahl said the car — owned by Dr. Ignacio Orellana, an emergency room doctor at the hospital on Gibson City’s north side — was stolen after Orellana had left it unlocked and running with its keys in the ignition.

“The ER doctor pulled his car up to the front of the ER (entrance) and left it running while he went in to drop off some of his items,” Rosendahl said, “but when he came back outside, his car was gone.”

Rosendahl said he had “no idea” why Miller allegedly stole the car, noting that he believed she declined to make any statements to police upon her arrest.

There was no apparent damage to the car, Rosendahl said.

Upon conviction, the Class 2 felony theft offense with which Miller is charged carries potential penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.