Warming centers opening in area

Warming centers are being opened at various locations in Ford and Iroquois counties as some of the coldest temperatures ever to hit East Central Illinois are expected to arrive.

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Friday morning, temperatures are expected to be life-threateningly cold. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a wind-chill warning for the area, with wind chills expected to reach as low as -47 degrees. The NWS is forecasting a low of -17 for Wednesday night, which would crack weather records that are more than a century old.

In Paxton, the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s building at 134 W. State St. in the city’s downtown is being opened as a warming center starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday and through 8 a.m. Thursday. The Country Garden Restaurant in Paxton has offered to donate a sizable pot of chicken noodle soup toward the cause, as well.

Meanwhile, Ford County EMA Director Terry Whitebird said he was to meet with Sheriff Mark Doran on Tuesday morning to discuss preparations for the frigid weather expected, including the opening of possible additional warming centers in the county.

In Roberts, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will be available to anyone who may need some warmth on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Anyone who needs more information is asked to call 217-395-2451.

Also, the Roberts fire station is open as a shelter from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to Ford County EMA Director Terry Whitebird.

In Gibson City, Gibson Area Hospital will be open as a warming center at all times as the frigid temperatures persist, while both County Market and McDonald’s will be open as warming centers during the day, according to the Gibson City Police Department.

In Iroquois County, warming centers were to be open starting Tuesday in Loda, Milford, Cissna Park, Watseka, Crescent City, Gilman and Martinton.

In Loda, the United Methodist Church at 202 S. Locust St. is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

In Cissna Park, the Creekside Community Center at 510 Prairie Lane is open from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

In Watseka, the Watseka Public Library at 201 S. 4th St. is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; Trinity Church at 1658 E. Walnut St. is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and City Hall at 201 Brianna Drive is open from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Crescent City, the Community Center at 301 Main St. is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

In Gilman, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 116 N. Thomas St. is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

In Martinton, the Church of Christ at 103 South St. is open 24/7 from Tuesday evening through Friday morning.

In Milford, the Milford Christian Church at 811 E. Hickory St. is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight hours may be arranged there by calling 815-471-9040.

Iroquois County’s warming shelters are open to anyone who needs a place to stay warm. They are not providing food, cots or snacks. People who require transportation to a warming center are asked to contact Show Bus at 800-525-2454.

Meanwhile, the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency advised that people intending to drive their vehicles need to check their battery, coolant and tires, as well as have jumper cables and extra clothing and blankets in the vehicle. Residents should also check their homes for safety, such as furnace units, chimneys, water pipes and ensuring fire and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning. Heating homes with gas space heaters, grills or ovens is not safe and can lead to house fires and deadly carbon monoxide poisoning, the Iroquois County EMA warned.

The Iroquois County EMA also warned that ice jams on waterways could lead to localized flooding. Anyone who observes an ice jam is asked to report it to the Iroquois County EMA at 815-432-6997 or ema@co.iroquois.il.us.

