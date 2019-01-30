Paxton aldermen considering increase in water/sewer rates

PAXTON — The Paxton City Council will consider in February a proposal to raise water and sewer rates by 3 percent each year to help cover rising operating costs of the city’s public works department.

The council’s public works committee voted to recommend the rate increase Tuesday night after its chairman, Rob Steiger, suggested it.

Steiger said that under the proposal, water and sewer rates would be increased each September by 3 percent, rather than 2 percent as they have for about the past decade, Steiger said.

Steiger said the move from a 2 percent to a 3 percent annual rate hike should not be overly burdensome to residents or businesses. Steiger said it would equate to about a 25-cent increase on the “lowest bill” for a two-month period, while the “highest bills” — those for people using more than 15,000 gallons of water — would go up by about $3.60 for a two-month period. The median household would pay about 88 cents more every two months, Steiger said.

Steiger said he hopes that by raising the rates incrementally, the city can avoid a large rate hike — like the 36 percent rate increase it implemented about a decade ago. That huge increase was what prompted the city to start raising rates each year by 2 percent, Steiger noted.

Steiger said the existing 2 percent annual rate hike, however, is not bringing in quite enough money.

“Our costs are going up more than 2 percent,” Steiger said.

“You never want to raise taxes; you never want to raise rates ... but in reality, it has to happen, because that gallon of milk you’re buying today sure the heck didn’t cost $4 or $5 10 years ago,” said Public Works Director Mark LeClair.

In November, Steiger first mentioned his desire for the council to consider a rate increase to help cover the rising costs of maintaining and operating the city’s wastewater-treatment plant.

Mayor Bill Ingold noted that Paxton’s water and sewer rates continue to be among the lowest among communities in Central Illinois. Not long ago, the city had the 12th-lowest monthly water charge among 102 communities surveyed, the 19th-lowest sewer charge among 79 communities surveyed, and the seventh-lowest combined water and sewer charge among 79 communities surveyed.

“So we’re way down the list as far as what we charge for water and sewer,” Ingold said.

Steiger stressed that the incremental rate increase is not meant to bring in revenue to allow the public works department to make any large purchases, but instead only to “make sure that we keep up with what our costs are.”

“It’s not intended for us to have this huge pile of money there,” Steiger said.

Alderman Rob Pacey said he supported the proposed rate increase but suggested the council also explore the possibility of raising revenue for the public works department by charging different rates based on the level of water usage. In doing so, Pacey said, a higher rate could be applied to persons who use “far more water than anybody else.”