Paxton EMA keeping the heat as temps reach 19 below zero

Terry Whitebird, left, and Ron Hanson, both volunteers for the Paxton Emergency Management Agency, show the cots that have been set up in the agency’s building at 134 W. State St. while it serves as a warming center Wednesday.

PAXTON — While many businesses, offices and schools in the area were closed Wednesday as dangerous subzero temperatures arrived in East Central Illinois, the Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s building remained open.

The building at 134 W. State St. in downtown Paxton opened as a warming center at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will continue to be open through 8 a.m. Thursday. It marked the first time the building was opened to the public as a warming center in the agency’s history, EMA Director Ed Hanson said.

“With this cold, we needed to do something,” Hanson told city council members during a public safety committee meeting Tuesday night. “With this extreme cold, people don’t need to not be sheltered, so that’s why we did it.”

Not too long after the warming center opened Tuesday, a stranded truck driver entered the door, according to Terry Whitebird, a Paxton EMA volunteer who also serves as the Ford County EMA’s director. A police officer had dropped off the trucker there because she needed a place to stay warm until she could make arrangements to get to where she needed to go, Whitebird said.

In the warming center are four cots, each with a pillow and blanket. Also, there is food for its visitors — including a meat tray donated by the Paxton IGA, cinnamon rolls and soup donated by the Country Garden Restaurant, and coffee, donuts and beef stew donated by EMA volunteers.

Whitebird said the Paxton EMA building is the only 24-hour warming center open in Ford County besides Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said temperatures reached as low as 19 degrees below zero Wednesday morning in Paxton.