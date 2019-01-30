Paxton EMA seeks ways to fund costs of accreditation

PAXTON — The Paxton Emergency Management Agency’s director, Ed Hanson, told city aldermen Tuesday that his agency will be faced with some costly bills to meet some of the requirements of getting the agency accredited by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

How the Paxton EMA will cover those costs, however, remains an unaddressed concern, Hanson said.

“It’s not going to be cheap to be an (accredited) EMA,” Hanson told members of the city council’s public safety committee.

Hanson presented two ideas to raise the necessary funds: (1) the creation of a small tax to support the agency or (2) the city council setting aside additional dollars for the agency in its budget each year.

Hanson said he did not have a preference.

“We just need something (to cover the costs) so it doesn’t hit you all at once,” Hanson said.

The committee’s chairman, Mike Wilson, said he would prefer Hanson’s second option — setting aside more money in the budget. Wilson suggested the council discuss the Paxton EMA’s financial needs with Hanson in upcoming months before determining a larger amount of funds to give to the agency when the budget is drafted this spring.

“I think that would be a lot simpler” than implementing a new tax, Wilson said.

To become accredited, the Paxton EMA will need to conduct a mock disaster drill, which could cost several thousand dollars, Hanson said. When the Ford County EMA did a mock plane crash at Paxton’s airport several years ago, the exercise reportedly cost about $8,000, Hanson said.

“It doesn’t have to be huge — you can scale it down to whatever you want — but they’re expensive,” Hanson said. “Everybody who comes in (to assist with the drill), you have to pay them.”

The agency also will need additional funds to buy better equipment, Hanson said, including Starcom radios. Not only are the radios “expensive,” Hanson said — running several thousand dollars — but they also require payment of a monthly service fee. Hanson said his agency also would like to buy devices for weather-watching — specifically, devices that could monitor the wind direction and speed.

Hanson said the Paxton EMA is working with the Ford County EMA to create emergency operations plans for both agencies as a requirement of both becoming accredited. Hanson said he is hopeful both agencies can be accredited within the next two years.

Terry Whitebird, the Ford County EMA’s director, said the next accreditation period is in 2020, and the deadline to submit an emergency operations plan for that accreditation period is July 31, 2019 — a deadline the Ford County EMA hopes to meet. Once the Ford County EMA is accredited, Paxton’s EMA will be eligible to be accredited, too, Whitebird said.

As part of the accreditation process, Whitebird said, various local public officials will be required to complete courses to familiarize themselves with the National Incident Management System (NIMS), a national framework for emergency response. In Paxton, the officials who would need to complete NIMS training include the mayor, city attorney and members of the city council. The council members could complete the training through an online course, while the mayor and city attorney would need to complete in-classroom training.



Police chief to buy computers

Also Tuesday, the committee voted to recommend the council authorize Police Chief Coy Cornett to buy two more mobile data computers (MDCs) for two squad cars.

Cornett said he obtained an estimate showing the computers would cost $5,914, with installation included.

Cornett said there would also be a one-time fee of $1,000 for each computer, plus a $44 fee that is paid each month to the state of Illinois. Also, there would be an additional $15 monthly fee for the computers to be linked to the police department’s Village Police computer system.

Cornett said enough money remains in the police department’s budget for the fiscal year that ends April 30 to cover the cost.

The MDCs automatically upload information and data to a cloud, Wilson said. In the past, officers would have to “take the computers back to the office and physically upload information to our servers” at the police department, Wilson said.